ATHENS, Ill. — The Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders fell behind early and were unable to recover.
Tri-City scored six first inning runs as QND saw its season end on Tuesday night.
The Lady Raiders dropped a 13-4 decision to state-ranked Tri-City in the Class 2A sectional softball semifinals.
Notre Dame had suffered a heartbreaking 10-inning loss to Tri-City in the same round last season.
Top-seeded QND finished the season 24-9.
No. 2 seed Tri-City moves on to face Macomb in Friday’s sectional finals.
Notre Dame freshman pitcher Caitlin Bunte, who won two games in the regional, started and took the loss Tuesday.
Bunte compiled a 4-1 record after pitching well while earning her first varsity innings late in the season.
Senior Eryn Cornwell relieved Bunte in the fourth inning.
Cornwell pitched three innings in relief.
Bunte, Cornwell and Abbey Schreacke had two hits apiece for the Lady Raiders.
