QUINCY — The highly successful Quincy Notre Dame softball program is used to setting lofty goals.
And this year is no exception.
The powerful Lady Raiders return six starters from the squad that finished 24-3 and suffered a heartbreaking 10-inning setback in the sectional semifinals.
“We lost a very tough game that we had some opportunities to win,” QND coach Eric Orne said. “We’re highly motivated to come back even stronger this season.”
Orne jumped immediately into softball after leading the Lady Raiders to the Class 2A girls’ state basketball championship earlier this month.
“I was pulling double duty with the two sports,” Orne said. “But that’s good – it means the basketball team is doing well.”
Three of Notre Dame’s six returning starters in softball played on the state title team in basketball.
Senior pitcher Eryn Cornwell and junior shortstop Abbey Schreacke are returning all-state and all-conference players. Junior Haley Schertel starts at third base.
Cornwell has committed to play softball collegiately at St. Ambrose.
She struck out 10 and pitched a shutout in QND’s season-opening 3-0 win over West Central on Monday.
“Eryn brings a lot of maturity and experience to the circle,” Orne said. “She’s off to a great start and she’s become even more effective with her changeup.”
Cornwell and senior catcher Lindsey Fischer, who committed to Quincy University, form a dynamic duo for the Raiders.
“Eryn and Lindsey have been battery mates the last four years,” Orne said. “They have an ability to work really well together.”
Schreacke, a standout basketball player who already has a half dozen NCAA Division I offers, is part of a strong junior class in softball.
“Abbey obviously is a special athlete who excels in a lot of different sports,” Orne said. “She’s very solid defensively. We gave her a little time off after basketball, and she’s working on getting her timing back in the batter’s box. She’s an excellent player and a great leader for us.”
QND also has starters back in sophomore Brooke Boden (designated hitter/first base) and junior Mackenzie Flachs (outfield). Junior Faith Kientzel (outfield) also saw time in the lineup.
Boden drove in two runs in the season opener.
Orne said freshman Caitlin Bunte (pitcher/outfield) is another player to watch this spring. Bunte delivered an RBI single in her first game.
“Caitlin is going to make a big impact,” Orne said.
Notre Dame will play a tough schedule to prepare for making another strong push in the postseason.
“We’re excited and ready to go,” Orne said. “We’ve been geared up for this and we’re looking forward to the challenge.”
