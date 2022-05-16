QUINCY — Quincy Notre Dame coach Eric Orne mentioned it once.
And then he repeated it for emphasis.
“We are in charge of our own destiny,” he said.
At times, the Lady Raider softball team has been as good as anyone this spring.
QND has had a superb season with a 22-8 record. But there also has been inconsistent play and the veteran coach is looking for his team to peak at the right time.
“We want to play with confidence and take charge right away,” Orne said. “We need to be the aggressor.”
Top-seeded Notre Dame is scheduled to open postseason play Tuesday afternoon. The Raiders will face the winner of No. 7 Petersburg PORTA and No. 8 Beardstown in Petersburg.
QND defeated Beardstown 14-6 on the road April 28.
“We didn’t see Beardstown’s No. 1 pitcher, and they hit the ball well,” Orne said. “PORTA also has a pretty good pitcher.
“We just have to handle ourselves. And hit the ball better than we have been.”
Notre Dame has been led offensively by freshman Caitlin Bunte, senior Eryn Cornwell and junior Abbey Schreacke.
Bunte is batting .529 from her leadoff spot with 20 RBIs and 39 runs scored.
Cornwell has provided power with five home runs, 42 RBIs and a .525 batting average.
Schreacke, the state player of the year in basketball, is batting .379 with 24 RBIs. She also excels defensively at shortstop.
“Caitlin sparks our offense,” Orne said. “When she gets on base, you have Eryn and Abbey to drive her in. We just have to get the rest of the lineup going.”
Junior Laela Hernandez-Jones has delivered a late-season spark and is hitting .345.
“Laela has become incredibly valuable because of her speed,” Orne said. “She can create havoc in a lot of ways when she gets on base.”
Also for the Lady Raiders, senior Lindsey Fischer has knocked in 24 runs, Brooke Boden has 22 RBIs and Alyssa Ley 20.
Notre Dame features two proven pitchers in Cornwell and Bunte.
Cornwell, a right-hander, is 15-4 with a 2.95 earned-run average. She has struck out 108 batters in 109 innings.
Bunte, a left-hander, has come on in the last two weeks and been effective. She is 2-0 with a 1.57 ERA. She has 21 strikeouts in 26.2 innings.
“Caitlin has pitched well and she’s getting stronger,” Orne said. “Her confidence in her abilities has grown. When she’s pitched, Eryn has played well defensively for us at third base.”
Barring an upset, Notre Dame would face No. 2 Tri-City in next week’s sectional semifinals.
The teams met in the same round last year with Tri-City prevailing 3-1 in 10 innings.
“It was a battle,” Orne said. “The pitching in that game was unbelievable. We had our chances, but they scored two in the 10th inning to beat us. It was a great game with a great atmosphere.”
