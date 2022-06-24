QUINCY — Emma Hoing was an interested observer when her Quincy Notre Dame classmates won a girls’ state basketball championship.
And when QND followed by capturing a state title in girls’ soccer.
“It’s awesome to see our school have so much success,” Hoing said. “There are some amazing athletes at Notre Dame.
“Now it’s our turn. We want to keep that going in volleyball.”
Hoing will play a significant role in trying to keep that run of success going.
The 5-foot-10 outside hitter, who will be a junior this fall, helped lead the Lady Raiders to a highly successful 32-5 volleyball season last year.
QND won regional and sectional titles in 2021 before dropping a three-set heartbreaker in the Class 2A Super-Sectional against Pleasant Plains.
Hoing led the Lady Raiders with 12 kills in the season-ending setback.
“Losing that match was really difficult – it was a tough way to end the season,” she said. “It motivates us because every single girl on that court wants to win and wants to compete. We have a strong team, and we are really looking forward to the season.”
Before she takes aim at trying to lead Notre Dame to state this fall, Hoing is set to play in another important event.
Hoing is preparing to compete in the 16U division at the Girls Junior National Championships on July 1-4 in Indianapolis.
“It’s so exciting to have this opportunity,” she said. “It’s a great chance to play against some really good competition. It’s an honor just to qualify for a tournament like this.
“This gives me a chance to keep chasing my dream of playing at a higher level.”
Hoing plays for the Rockwood Thunder Volleyball Club from St. Louis. The team is ranked No. 8 in the country
Among her club teammates is Aaliyah Elliott, sister of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.
“I’ve learned so much from my club teammates,” Hoing said. “It definitely pushes me to perform at a high level.”
Hoing said she travels four hours round trip to St. Louis twice a week for club practices.
“I really appreciate my parents driving me back and forth,” she said. “They’ve done so much to help me.”
Hoing is just 16 years old, but she is already drawing the attention of NCAA Division I schools.
“It’s pretty exciting to be recruited at such a young age,” she said. “I definitely want to play at the highest level in college.”
Hoing has benefited by playing for QND coach Courtney Kvitle, an All-American at Wisconsin who led the Badgers to the NCAA title match.
“Courtney has experienced the dream and she’s taught me so much,” Hoing said. “She really pushes me and motivates me to do better. It’s been great to be coached by her. I love playing for her and I love it at Notre Dame.”
Hoing earned first team all-conference honors as a sophomore. She was special mention all-state.
Kvitle has been impressed with Hoing’s progression since the pair started working together.
“Emma is really determined and knows how to go get what she wants,” Kvitle said. “She is always looking to get better. She works really hard, and she is eager to learn.
“She stepped in last year and had a great season. She has great teammates around her and that definitely helps.”
Hoing played some of her best volleyball for the Lady Raiders during the 2021 postseason.
“Emma is strong, and she aggressively attacks the ball,” Kvitle said. “She has the ability to make big plays. She is a good teammate and people around her enjoy playing with her.”
Hoing has spent her share of time away from home while participating in tournaments and camps.
Among the places she has traveled to are Atlanta, Kansas City, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas and Lawrence, Kan.
Hoing said she has made noticeable gains since the prep season last fall.
“I’ve been working really hard on my serve and on my defense,” she said. “I am always looking to improve.”
Hoing has made a significant time commitment to her sport of choice.
“I played softball, but volleyball is where it’s at for me,” she said. “It’s so competitive and it’s such a fun game to play. It’s so fast-paced that you just fall in love with the game.”
Hoing’s next challenge comes at the upcoming national event in Indiana.
“This is a great opportunity for Emma to play at a national tournament,” Kvitle said. “Not many people have a chance to experience something like this. She can learn so much from it. I’m excited to see how she does.”
