QUINCY — Tanner Anderson won’t sign his national letter of intent for another year, but there was no need to wait.
After making his official campus visit last weekend, the prep junior made a decision that should not come as a huge surprise.
He has committed to join the soccer program at Division I powerhouse Saint Louis University.
Anderson, an all-state selection for Quincy Notre Dame, announced his decision Wednesday on the same day high school seniors were signing their letters of intent.
“It was an easy decision for me,” he said. “Saint Louis University is a perfect fit for me. It’s an amazing program and it’s a pretty special place.”
Anderson is coming off a phenomenal high school season with the Raiders where he scored 35 goals and dished out 10 assists.
He will eventually join his brother, Seth, on the loaded Billikens roster. Seth Anderson is a key contributor for a Saint Louis team that is undefeated and ranked No. 2 nationally.
“It’s really exciting to have an opportunity to play on the same team with my brother in college,” Tanner said. “It’s going to be one of the best moments of my life when we play Division I soccer together.”
Tanner Anderson has spent considerable time around the SLU program, and he has already developed relationships with Billiken coaches and players.
His visit this past weekend confirmed what he already knew.
“Saint Louis University is an excellent school academically and athletically,” he said. “It’s a family atmosphere and they’ve built a great culture with the soccer program. And they have great fan support.”
Anderson said one college visit was all he needed.
“It’s a big relief and this takes a lot of stress off my shoulders,” he said. “I can just focus on playing for my club team and my high school team. And work on continuing to improve. It’s exciting, knowing I will have the opportunity to play for a program of that caliber in college. I’m really looking forward to it.”
