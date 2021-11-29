QUINCY — Abbey Schreacke would rather not be the center of attention.
For her, it is all about the team.
But midway through the third quarter Monday night, the Quincy Notre Dame junior couldn’t help but flash a smile.
During a stoppage in play, an announcement was made.
Schreacke had scored her 1,000th career point.
She reached the milestone on her final bucket of her team’s 71-17 win over Pleasant Hill-Western at the Pit.
“My parents had told me I was getting close (to 1,000), so I knew I was close,” Schreacke said. “It means a lot because all of my family came out to support me. It was great to have them here.”
Just four games into her junior season, the all-stater reached a significant milestone.
“Abbey has worked hard – she worked very hard in the offseason and it definitely shows,” QND coach Eric Orne said. “Tonight, was a big night for her individually. She’s a great athlete and a great basketball player. She knows the most important thing was to get the win.”
The Lady Raiders (4-0) took charge early, using their full-court pressure defense while racing to leads of 25-2 after one quarter and 45-8 at the half.
Schreacke connected for 16 first-half points, including 12 in the opening quarter.
After converting on two field goals early in the third quarter, she made history. She finished with 20 points to boost her career total to 1,001.
When the game was stopped, junior Blair Eftink was the first to congratulate her teammate with a hug. Schreacke waved to the crowd while receiving a standing ovation.
“It was really nice that they stopped the game and did that,” Schreake said. “I was really happy to see all the people in the crowd cheering. It was a good feeling.”
Eftink continued her superb early season play, finishing with a game-high 23 points.
“Abbey and Blair are a really good combo,” Orne said. “They played well, and we also had some other players contribute as well. We had very good balance, which is great to see.”
Schreacke sat out the fourth quarter with her team comfortably ahead.
QND plays host to West Hancock on Thursday.
“We have good chemistry on this team – everyone is starting to step up into their roles,” Schreacke said. “We’re off to a good start and it’s fun to be a part of it.”
