QUINCY — The best girls’ basketball player in the state of Illinois has made her college decision.
All-state senior Abbey Schreacke, who led Quincy Notre Dame to a state championship last season, announced that she has committed to the University of Missouri.
Schreacke made her decision during an official visit to the Mizzou campus Wednesday afternoon in Columbia.
“There is definitely a lot of excitement and also a lot of relief,” she said. “I had been to Mizzou before, and I had already met all of the players and coaches.
“When I went back this time, I imagined myself being there as a player and a student. The second trip to Missouri put everything in perspective. It’s a perfect fit for me.”
Schreacke earned first team all-state honors after averaging 26.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game as a junior.
She was honored as state player of the year following the 2021-22 season.
Schreacke also excels in the classroom with a 4.0 grade-point average.
The versatile 6-foot Schreacke is equally adept playing on the perimeter and in the paint.
“We’re just really excited for Abbey to take this step,” QND coach Eric Orne said. “She has been an outstanding player for us. This is a great opportunity for her.”
Schreacke will join a strong Missouri women’s program that competes in the powerful Southeastern Conference. The Tigers were 18-13 this past season.
“It will be an adjustment for Abbey going to the Division I level and playing in a major conference,” Orne said. “The SEC is one of the best conferences in the nation and includes defending national champion South Carolina. But with her work ethic and love of the game, Abbey will adapt well and adapt quickly.”
It is a challenge Schreacke is looking forward to.
“Playing in the SEC, it’s definitely going to be a battle playing in a tough conference like that,” she said. “It’s a challenge the other players on the Missouri team have embraced and I’m looking forward to it.”
Schreacke also held NCAA Division I offers from Illinois State, DePaul, Drake and South Dakota State.
“Ever since I was a little girl, I loved playing sports,” she said. “And eventually I knew I wanted to play basketball in college. This is a dream come true for me.”
Quincy Notre Dame returns four of five starters from the team that won the school’s sixth state basketball title.
Guards Blair Eftink, Lia Quintero and Sage Stratton also return for QND.
Schreacke returned home Wednesday night in time to play in Notre Dame’s home volleyball match. She’s a standout on a team ranked second in the state in Class 2A.
Schreacke also excels at shortstop for the Lady Raider softball team.
“Abbey’s been a tremendous all-around athlete during her time here,” Orne said. “She’s had a great career at Notre Dame.”
Schreacke said it was important to make her college decision early.
“It definitely takes a lot of the stress off me,” she said. “Now I can focus on my senior season at Notre Dame and I won’t have any distractions.”
