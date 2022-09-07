Abbey block Bago

Quincy Notre Dame's Abbey Schreacke blocks a shot during her team's state championship game win over Winnebago last season.

 H-W FILE PHOTO

QUINCY — The best girls’ basketball player in the state of Illinois has made her college decision.

All-state senior Abbey Schreacke, who led Quincy Notre Dame to a state championship last season, announced that she has committed to the University of Missouri.

