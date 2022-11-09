QUINCY – You don’t have to look far to find a star athlete walking the hallways at Quincy Notre Dame.
Two of the best to ever play for QND are among that elite group.
And they made their college intentions official by signing with NCAA Division I universities on Wednesday morning.
Senior Tanner Anderson signed a national letter of intent to play soccer at Saint Louis University.
Senior Abbey Schreacke followed by signing to play basketball at the University of Missouri.
“It’s another big day for Notre Dame athletics,” QND athletic director Bill Connell said with a smile. “It’s an honor and a privilege to recognize two outstanding student-athletes in Abbey and Tanner.”
Schreacke had verbally committed to Missouri after visiting the Columbia campus in early September.
“Mizzou was the best place for me athletically and academically,” she said. “It’s the best place for me to further build my character, and it’s a place that is going to challenge me and push me to be my best.”
Schreacke led the Lady Raiders to the Class 2A girls' state basketball championship during her junior season. She was named state player of the year.
Schreacke also is an all-state volleyball and softball player for Notre Dame.
“Abbey has worked really hard, and this is something she definitely earned,” Notre Dame girls' basketball and softball coach Eric Orne said. “She’s a tremendous teammate, and she’s one of the reasons the culture is so good in our program. And we’re excited for her senior season.”
Anderson will join his older brother, Seth, at Saint Louis. Tanner verbally committed to the Billikens last fall.
“This is something super special – something I’ve been dreaming about since I was a little kid,” Anderson said after signing his letter. “Now that the day’s finally come, I am super grateful.
“And I’m super blessed to be a part of the Billiken family now. I can’t wait for the next four years.”
Anderson recently led QND to the Class 1A boys' state soccer championship. He delivered with clutch play in the postseason after being slowed by a hip injury late in the regular season.
Anderson earned all-state honors and became the school’s career leader in goals scored.
“Tanner’s leadership and his on-field presence has been amazing,” Notre Dame coach Greg Reis said following the state tournament. “He’s a special player and he had an outstanding career.”
Anderson and Schreacke were supported by numerous teammates and classmates during the signing event Wednesday.
Both student-athletes also excel in the classroom.
“This is a really exciting day for our school,” Anderson said. “Abbey has accomplished so much. To be able to sign with her on this day, it definitely is something special. I can’t wait to see how she does at Mizzou.”
Schreacke said her dream was launched when she started playing basketball in kindergarten.
“It’s really amazing to have this opportunity,” she said. “I’m so thankful to everyone, including my parents, coaches and teammates, for all their support. It means a lot.”
Schreacke led Notre Dame to regional and sectional titles in volleyball before jumping right into basketball practice.
“We are super excited about basketball season,” she said. “Practices are going well. We are looking to make a good run like we did last year.”
