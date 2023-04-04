QUINCY -- Quincy Notre Dame softball had a resounding 10-1 win over Rushville-Industry at home on Tuesday in front of the Quincy faithful.
The first three innings saw both teams showcasing solid pitching and outfield play not giving up many hits or runs for either side as QND led Rushville-Industry 2-1.
Senior Abbey Schreacke talked about the slow start as the Lady Raiders would soon turn the tide.
"We started off slow on the offensive side but eventually we put up some points on the board and got a good lead and that let us a relax as the game went on," said Schreacke.
The bottom of the fourth would be a different story as the momentum shifted dramatically towards QND's favor as excellent hitting spelled problems for Rushville-Industry as the game went on.
After back to back two run doubles, the Lady Raiders pushed their lead to 10-1 in the bottom of the sixth, and never looked back as Rushville-Industry failed to make a final push in the final innings.
Carlee Gilker earned the win in the circle for QND, with Caitlyn Bunte pitching in relief.
Head Coach Eric Orne was satisfied with how his team played in Tuesday's home win in the conference.
"I thought we did a lot of little things well up and down our lineup we had some good at bats," said Orne. "I thought Carlee Gilker our starting pitcher did a good job and we had some big hits from from Abbey Schreacke and Addi Zanger. Abbey had three RBIs from two outside hits that was huge for us, so I like the way our team is playing right now."
QND (5-0) will be on the road for four of their next five games, starting with a road game Wednesday night at 4:30 versus Brown County.
Orne knows how tough Brown County is and is looking forward to Wednesday's road test as they look to remain undefeated.
"They got us last year, we have some momentum heading into this one so it'll be a great battle," said Orne. "They've had a great program the last 3-4 years."
