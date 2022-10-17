QUINCY – Tournament time is rapidly approaching, and Quincy Notre Dame is playing some of its best volleyball.
QUINCY – Tournament time is rapidly approaching, and Quincy Notre Dame is playing some of its best volleyball.
That was evident when the Lady Raiders battled Quincy High in a crosstown showdown Monday night.
The powerful hitting duo of Emma Hoing and Abbey Schreacke took control early as Notre Dame swept a scrappy Blue Devil squad 25-18, 25-16.
The Lady Raiders improved to 26-3. Quincy High dropped to 16-17.
“This was a great event, to be out there with QHS to support the fight against breast cancer,” QND coach Courtney Kvitle said. “We knew they would bring their best against us, and I love that. We didn’t play our best in the first game, but we passed the ball a lot better in the second game.”
The teams played in front of a packed house at QHS.
“There were tons of people here and it was really fun,” Kvitle said. “I loved to see the community come out and support us.”
QHS came out strong as Ayanna Douglas excelled early at the net, but the Raiders responded to regain control.
Hoing smashed three early spikes that the Devils could not handle. She elevated and then hammered the ball straight down, giving the defense no chance to react.
And Schreacke delivered with an assortment of running spikes, tips and blocks.
Hoing, a talented junior, powered home a team-leading seven kills.
Schreacke, a senior who is a University of Missouri basketball commit, finished with five kills and three blocks.
The Blue Devils fought valiantly in front of the big crowd at QHS, closing within 18-17 in the opening set.
“We knew they were going to come out and battle us tough,” QND sophomore setter Annie Eaton said. “It was a great atmosphere to play in with so many fans here. That just fired us up.
“It was a fun match to play in. We just stayed together and played our game.”
Notre Dame countered with a 7-1 run to close the first set. Schreacke and Laela Hernandez-Jones combined on a block to finish it.
“We knew Emma and Abbey were going to be our biggest competition, and they are great players,” Quincy High coach Kate Brown said. “We battled and did some good things defensively, but we couldn’t quite stay with them.
“Offensively, we have some areas we need to work on. Our defense has been solid – we are going to keep that strong.”
Eaton continued her stellar play for the Lady Raiders. She finished with 18 assists and three digs.
“Annie sees the court really well,” Kvitle said. “She’s the quarterback of our team and she does a really good job getting the ball to our hitters.”
Faith Kientzle contributed six digs while Hernandez-Jones added four kills for the winning squad.
Notre Dame looked sharp as it moves closer to the start of postseason play next week.
“We know we can’t have any more off nights,” Eaton said. “We have to be ready to go every time we go out there.”
