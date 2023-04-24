QUINCY -- The Lady Raiders and Lady Blue Devils had their second and final crosstown matchup of the regular season on Monday night with QND softball winning the first matchup at Quincy High School 10-0.
QND swept the two-game season series after Monday's 6-3 home win over QHS.
But this one didn't come easy as the Lady Blue Devils fought hard and gave QND some adversity early on in the game. QND head coach Eric Orne talked about his team's 14th win of the season.
"I thought Quincy high did a great job of being focused and ready to go," Orne said. "First three innings we kind of got recharged I thought we had some good at bats, pitch hitting was huge for us obviously Caitlyn's home run gave us a lot of energy. We were just a better softball team later in the game and we we're lucky for that, we need games like this, I told the girls that we were pushed up against the wall they did respond but it's not going to be easy the rest of the year because everybody has played at least 15 games."
QND got off to a not so hot start as QHS got off to an early 1-0 lead at the top of the second inning, they would extend their lead to 2-0 towards the top of the fourth as the Lady Raiders had trouble containing the Lady Blue Devils at bat.
The tide would turn though as QND junior Caitlin Bunte would hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth to put QND up 3-2 and they wouldn't look back the rest of the night.
Bunte talked about the rough start the team had and how they fought back in this one to win.
"We really just had to battle the first few innings we weren't hitting well, everything was kind of sloppy and near the end we just started getting it together, things started clicking, we started working as a team instead of individually," said Bunte. "They obviously came to play, they were ready for us and we had to get it in gear we weren't prepared for them to battle each at bat so we had to really tough it out."
The Lady Raiders would win the game 6-3 in seven innings with still only one loss on the season.
QHS head coach Darrell Henze was proud of his team's effort and focus they showed against a tough QND team.
"It was a great game it was back and forth we had our chances being up, we had some outs that I thought we should've gotten that allowed them to score runs and go deeper into their lineup at bat," said Henze. "But coming out here I told the girls that I wanted them to focus on just playing the game don't focus on the score, don't focus on the opponent just play the game and that's what they did."
QND (14-1) will continue their strong season with a road conference game versus Hamilton on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Orne talked about the team's mindset heading into the matchup.
"There a big conference rival we've played a lot of conference games against them recently so we got to gear up and get ourselves and have a good practice tomorrow," Orne said.
QHS (6-11) will look to bounce back on Tuesday with a road conference game versus Sterling at 4:30 p.m.
Henze wants his team to have the same fight and mindset they came out with in Monday's game against the Lady Raiders.
"We just want to continue what we did here," said Henze. "Just play the game focus on our fundamentals, do what we need to do to win and just continue to get better. Tonight, we swung the bats well, put the ball in play from the get go, made contact and we just want to do that again versus Sterling."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.