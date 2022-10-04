QUINCY – Coaches love it when a plan comes together.
And Quincy Notre Dame volleyball coach Courtney Kvitle had a big smile on her face early Tuesday night.
Kvitle’s Class 2A No. 4 Lady Raiders executed their game plan to near-perfection in sweeping an excellent Southeastern squad 25-13, 25-15.
QND improved to 23-2 overall with the impressive win at The Pit.
“Our girls came out and played really well,” Kvitle said. “Southeastern is a very good team and they are well-coached. I was happy with how we served and defended against them. It was a great team effort.”
The Class 1A No. 11 Suns, who finished second in the state last year, dropped to 16-5.
“Offense, defense, they had it all working against us,” veteran Southeastern coach Tim Kerr said. “Notre Dame has an excellent team, and they proved it.”
Junior Emma Hoing and senior Abbey Schreacke continued their stellar play, contributing six kills apiece for Notre Dame.
Schreacke closed the first set by hammering a running spike while Hoing finished the match with a booming right-handed smash.
“We’re really clicking and playing well together as a team,” Hoing said. “We came out and had fun, and that’s when we play our best. We’re excited to keep this run going into the postseason.”
Sophomore setter Annie Eaton collected 18 assists for the Lady Raiders. Freshman Eva Breckenkamp had two kills and two blocks for Notre Dame.
QND did a solid job defending against Southeastern sophomore Amanda Stephens, one of the state’s best players.
“I thought we did a really, really good job shutting down their best player,” Kvitle said. “Stephens is a very, very good player.”
The Suns are expected to make another strong postseason run in Class 1A. Southeastern has four starters back from the squad that made a deep postseason run in 2021.
“We have to learn from this and come back strong,” Kerr said. “We’ve played a tough schedule and faced some really good teams. Hopefully, that will pay off for us down the road.”
Notre Dame faces another tough test Wednesday night at home against a strong Macomb team that was 17-1 entering this week.
“Macomb is well-coached, and they play really hard,” Kvitle said. “They are a very talented team, and it will be another good test for us.”
