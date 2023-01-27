Quincy Notre Dame won both ends of its road wrestling triangular against Beardstown and Knoxville on Thursday.
QND defeated Knoxville 51-24 and Beardstown 39-33.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Quincy Notre Dame won both ends of its road wrestling triangular against Beardstown and Knoxville on Thursday.
QND defeated Knoxville 51-24 and Beardstown 39-33.
Oliver Moore (120) and Ryan Scheuermann (126) both earned pins of their Knoxville opponents.
Dryan Darnell (195) defeated Knoxville's Dilan Van Beveren by a 2-0 decision.
Bradi Lahr (132), Luke Bliven (138), Tristen Pritts (152), Jack Miller (170), Taylin Scott (182) and Eddie Murphy (220) all had forfeit wins against Knoxville.
Miller, Scott, Darnell, Aidan Brunier (285), Moore and Scheuermann all had pin wins against Beardstown.
Lahr defeated Beardstown's Jonny Marquez by a 4-0 decision.
QND (20-13) will host the 31st annual Quincy Notre Dame Invitational on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.