BARRY, Ill. -- Quincy Notre Dame was in control from the start of Thursday's game against Barry Western, with the Raiders coming away with a 71-33 victory.
QND raced out to a quick lead, scoring 17 points before Western scored its first field goal.
"I thought it was good for our guys," said QND head coach Kevin Meyer. "They kind of came in wanting to get out and play with a passion and start fast. That gave them the opportunity to play fast and the momentum just kept going."
Although Western had two 3-pointers from sophomore guard Mason Smith in the first quarter, the Raiders would have a 27-6 lead by the quarter's end.
"I thought our press was pretty good," Meyer said. "We took away Mason for awhile, who's their best player, and put some pressure on some other guys. Guys were just feeding to the ball. I really liked our defensive pressure tonight."
Leading the way for QND in the first half was senior small forward Alex Connoyer, who scored eight points.
Raiders senior guard Jake Hoyt put up eight points, point guard Nolan Robb scored seven points and senior forward Josh Bocke added six points during the first half.
By halftime, QND extended its lead to 44-12.
"It gets contagious as (momentum) goes down the bench," Meyer said. "The next group of guys that go out there and play fast and do things right. I just thought our starters set the tone early on for the game tonight."
The Raiders kept pounding away in the third quarter, taking a 59-22 lead by quarter's end.
"We have some guys who can score, but our defense leads us into our offense," Meyer said. "I thought our defense really got after it tonight. We were closing down some lanes and our defense was all over the place as far as switches and getting into passing lanes."
The Wildcats picked up the pace in the second half, nearly doubling their first half points with 21, but it was not enough.
Smith led Western in scoring with 12 points, while sophomore guard Casen Tobias added 11 points.
Connoyer led QND in scoring with 14 points and Robb finished with 13 points.
11 different players for QND would score in Thursday's win.
"That's good to see," Meyer said. "We had a lot of guys sharing it. Alex Connoyer is a guy who's scored a lot for us and done a lot of things for us. Seeing a guy like Nolan Robb, who got 13 points and knocked down some free throws and shots, was good for us. It was a confidence builder for our bench."
Western (4-14) will play Camp Point Central in the Winchester Invitational at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
QND (9-5) will host Pittsfield (6-7) in its next game at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
"That's just a natural rival," Meyer said. "It's always been a fun game for us from guys who have played at Quincy Notre Dame and guys who have played for Pittsfield. There shouldn't be a lot of rah-rah and there shouldn't be a lot of things we have to motivate them to go play."
Pittsfield is coming off a 59-56 overtime loss to Pleasant Plains on Tuesday.
Friday's game against the Saukees is the second game in a three-game stretch for the Raiders. QND will compete in the Highland Optimist Shootout on Saturday.
"There's no way in the world we are going to overlook Pittsfield," Meyer said. "Brad Tomhave is going to have his team ready to play and it's going to be a good night at The Pit. It's going to be a fun one."
