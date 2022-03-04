NORMAL, Ill. – The Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders feature arguably the state’s best player in Abbey Schreacke.
And one of the best shooters in Illinois in Blair Eftink.
But the Lady Raiders have played their best basketball when all five starters are playing significant roles.
And that was the case for Class 2A No. 3 QND in its impressive 56-44 win over No. 2 Pana in the state semifinals Thursday at Redbird Arena.
“It was an incredible effort defensively,” Notre Dame coach Eric Orne said. “And it was a total team effort, especially by our five starters.”
Notre Dame (30-3) will take aim at winning the school’s sixth state title when it faces top-ranked Winnebago (35-2) in the state title game at 1 p.m. Saturday.
“This is what you work for and it’s exciting to see our team make it this far,” Orne said Friday morning. “Playing for a state title, it’s one of those rare opportunities. You want to take advantage of that.”
Following QND’s win Thursday, Orne and his team watched Winnebago hold off Fieldcrest 51-47 in the second 2A semifinal.
Winnebago was ranked No. 1 in 2A for a majority of the season. Notre Dame took over the top spot in the second half of the season before the Lady Indians moved back to No. 1 prior to the postseason.
Winnebago is seeking its first state title.
“They are a superior team, and they are well-coached,” Orne said. “They are an athletic team, and they can press. And they’re good in their half-court sets. There is a reason why they’re in the state championship game.”
Winnebago is led by first-team all-state selection Miyah Brown.
“She’s a tremendous player,” Orne said. “She does a lot of different things well and facilitates well with her teammates. She’s the leader on a team with a lot of excellent players.”
The 5-foot-10 Brown, who had four points and six rebounds in the semis, has earned all-state honors all four years of high school.
Brown has plenty of help on a loaded Winnebago squad.
Teammate Campbell Schrank led the Lady Indians with 18 points in the state semifinals. Annika Bielskis and Renee Rittmeyer added 12 points apiece.
Bielskis hit four of her team's six 3-pointers in the semis.
Winnebago bolted to a 34-12 halftime lead in the semifinals before being outscored by Fieldcrest 35-17 in the second half.
“Winnebago came out strong,” Orne said. “We need to be ready to match their intensity.”
For QND, Schreacke led the way Thursday with one of her best all-around games of the season. She buried buzzer-beating 3-pointers to end the first and second quarters.
The 6-foot all-stater finished with 13 points, a career-best 15 rebounds, nine assists and three steals. She also played excellent defense and provided strong ballhandling.
Schreacke has another prep season left after this one, but she already has a half dozen scholarship offers from NCAA Division I schools.
“Abbey has a drive and a will to win that’s above and beyond,” Orne said. “She’s a special player who makes special plays. I’m around her all the time, but I still marvel at what she does on the basketball court. It’s pretty impressive.”
Eftink delivered with two early threes on her way to a brilliant 18-point performance. She came back strong after a tough shooting night in the Super-Sectional.
“Blair had a tremendous game,” Orne said. “She had to find her groove. She put in a lot of work in practice to prepare for the state tournament. We needed her to knock down some shots and she did."
QND's Lia Quintero and Sage Stratton added nine points apiece against Pana. Eryn Cornwell contributed seven points and five boards in the semis.
“We had great balance,” Orne said. “And we will need it again on Saturday.”
QND is back at state for the first time since 2014. The Lady Raiders won three straight state titles under Orne from 2011-13.
The Notre Dame girls enjoyed time together as a team Thursday night.
“We went to a pizza joint and had a little fun,” Orne said. “And then the girls had some time to relax.”
The Lady Raiders were scheduled to practice for the final time this season on Friday afternoon at a local high school.
“We want to get our shots in and keep our same routine,” Orne said. “We will put in our game plan and make sure our team is ready to go.”
The QND girls planned to travel to nearby Olympia High School on Friday night to watch the Raider boys play in the sectional finals.
And then the Lady Raiders will make final preparations for the biggest game of their lives.
“Our players will look back on these experiences and have great memories,” Orne said. “It’s been amazing, and I told them to enjoy it.
“I’m so proud of this team and how they’ve handled everything. It’s a great group of kids who I’ve been blessed to coach. I’ve really enjoyed this season.”
