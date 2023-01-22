Bliven.jpg

QND’s Luke Bliven wrestles Pittsfield’s Hunter Harrison during the 138 pound match of the Blue Devils tri meet with Quincy, Pittsfield and QND Wednesday in Quincy. Mathew Kirby/Herald Whig-Courier Post

 H-W Photo/Mathew Kirby

ROCHESTER, Ill. -- Quincy Notre Dame took second place in the five-team Rochester Invitational on Saturday.

Rochester came away with the team win, while Jerseyville placed third, Lanphier placed fourth and Southeast placed fifth.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.