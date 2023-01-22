ROCHESTER, Ill. -- Quincy Notre Dame took second place in the five-team Rochester Invitational on Saturday.
Rochester came away with the team win, while Jerseyville placed third, Lanphier placed fourth and Southeast placed fifth.
Luke Bliven (28-8) won the 138-pound weight division after pinning Southeast's Frank Kittrell.
QND wrestlers placing second included 126-pounder Ryan Scheurmann (17-9), 132-pounder Bradi Lahr (30-2) and 160-pounder Jack Miller (23-10).
The Raiders also had three wrestlers placed third -- 120-pounder Oliver Moore (19-14), 182-pounder Taylin Scott (21-9), 195-pounder Ryan Darnell (22-5) and 220-pounder Eddie Murphy (5-1).
Up next for QND is a quad at Routt Catholic on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
