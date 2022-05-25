QUINCY -- The Quincy Notre Dame boys tennis team knew junior Marko Cucuk was its No. 1 guy from the get-go.
After a pair of seniors left last season, Cucuk took on a prominent leadership role on the team, giving teammates advice and being a guy his peers can trust.
“He’s just like having another coach out there,” QND boys tennis head coach Ben Catalpa said.
Now as the season wanes, Cucuk will look to capture what every player has been eyeing since the beginning of the season – a state title.
Starting on Thursday, Cucuk will head to Schaumburg for the 1A singles state tournament after winning sectional in Chatham this past weekend.
He enters the tournament with a 23-3 record.
Cucuk will face Thomas Wendle (29-7) of Marquette Catholic in the first round. The junior did not qualify for a top seed and will instead potentially face No. 12-seed Scott Anderson (34-5) of Peoria Notre Dame in the second round.
“It feels great,” Cucuk said. “Hopefully, everything will go perfectly for me. I think I’m ready, I think there’s nothing more I can do to prepare for myself so I’ll just go out there and have fun.”
Cucuk put on a dominant performance in what Catalpa described as a tough sectional. The QND standout won each of his four matches in two sets and outscored his opponents 48-10 in games.
Catalpa says Cucuk’s ability to move on to the next point and his “never give up attitude” has helped him bring him where he is now.
The head coach added this is an improvement from last season when Cucuk and his teammate lost in the first round of state in doubles.
“He’s kind of fiery on the court, when he misses a shot or whatever, he has high expectations,” Catalpa said. “He’s really progressed. He just keeps refining and tweaking things a little bit.”
Moving over to singles has also helped Cucuk reach greater heights as the junior Raider says that he’s better as a singles player.
Catalpa says Cucuk has goals of playing at the next level and wanted to improve in singles this year as the college game emphasizes singles matches.
“He had the mindset from the very beginning of the year, he wanted to go in singles,” Catalpa said. “He’s definitely just improved in all aspects of his singles game.”
As Cucuk is set for another run at the state title, Catalpa says as long as he keeps doing what he has been doing and plays clean, he’ll have a shot at bringing home a medal.
As for Cucuk, the junior is confident everything will go well in this year’s tournament.
“I know some of those guys [in the tournament], I know their weaknesses and I think I can abuse that and use my strengths and my mental game to conquer them on that,” Cucuk said.
