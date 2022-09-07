Photo of Eaton and Breckenkamp

Annie Eaton (left) led the Raiders in assists with nine, and Eva Breckenkamp led the team in kills with three in Quincy Notre Dame's 2-0 win over the Rockets.

 H-W PHOTO/CAM ADAMS

QUINCY -- It was a day to remember for Abbey Schreacke.

After verbally committing to the University of Missouri women’s basketball team, the Quincy Notre Dame senior helped lead the Raiders’ volleyball squad to a dominant victory over Rushville-Industry.

