QUINCY -- It was a day to remember for Abbey Schreacke.
After verbally committing to the University of Missouri women’s basketball team, the Quincy Notre Dame senior helped lead the Raiders’ volleyball squad to a dominant victory over Rushville-Industry.
The Raiders won 25-14 and 25-3.
“I was excited to commit today and just getting the win was even better on top of that,” Schreacke said.
Notre Dame’s performance was highlighted by stellar serving.
Junior outside hitter Emma Hoing led the charge with seven aces with junior Addison Van Hecke close behind with three. The Raiders totaled 13 aces along with registering 12 kills.
“We just had really good serving. That’s kind of what made the whole game,” QND coach Courtney Kvitle said. “Emma Hoing did great from the end line. I thought we passed really well, we just didn’t get that many opportunities to get back to us.”
Sophomore setter Annie Eaton collected all nine of the Raiders’ assists.
Notre Dame put together a commanding second set that saw the Raiders jump to a 15-1 lead. QND used a combination of serving and control at the net to roll to the set win.
QND also came on strong late in the first set. After a back-and-forth affair that gave the Raiders a 12-10 lead, Notre Dame ended the set on a 13-4 run to seal the team’s first-set win.
With the win, the No. 2-ranked team in Class 2A is 10-0 on the season and has yet to play a third set. After the team’s Thursday night contest at Liberty, the Raiders will play in a challenging Lincoln Tourney Friday and Saturday.
Schreacke and her teammates are up for the challenge.
“So far, we really haven’t been tested as much competition-wise, but I think this weekend, we go to Lincoln, that’ll be a really good test for us to see where we’re at,” Schreacke said. “I think if we just stay together as a team, we’ll make it really far.”
