Updated: August 25, 2022 @ 12:04 am
QUINCY – Abbey Schreacke is quite the student-athlete.
The three-sport Quincy Notre Dame standout is looking to win more games in her last season in the blue and gold, starting with volleyball.
Schreacke and the Lady Raiders grabbed win No. 1 Wednesday night at The Pit in Notre Dame’s season opener against Unity.
QND (1-0) outscored Unity (1-1) in two sets, 25-23 and 25-10.
“We were all really pumped up and excited, so it was really fun to be out there and get our first win,” Schreacke said.
Schreacke led the way for the Lady Raiders with a team-leading seven kills along with a dig and an ace. Senior libero Faith Kientzle also impressed with four aces for QND, all coming in the first set.
The Lady Raiders’ performance was highlighted by a dominant second set to help carry the team to their season-opening win.
“I thought the team came out and played well,” QND head coach Courtney Kvitle said. “We were getting a lot of free balls and were able to really capitalize (in the second set).”
Notre Dame also controlled the early part of Wednesday night’s match. The Lady Raiders jumped out to an 11-4 lead in the second set before the Lady Mustangs made the one-sided affair competitive.
Unity went on a 12-9 run to prompt a timeout, however, mistakes hurt the Lady Mustangs to give QND the close-set win.
“I was really proud of how well we did in the first game. We missed two serves right at the very end and those are costly,” Unity head coach Seth Klusmeyer said. “We just got to make good decisions at those points in the game.”
The Lady Mustangs were led in kills by senior Kylee Barry with five.
Unity will turn its attention to Beardstown where the Lady Mustangs will play the Tigers Thursday, Sept. 1. Notre Dame will now look to play West Hancock Thursday on the road.
Now with the season-opening win out of the way, Schreacke says she feels confident with the rest of the season in front of her and her team.
“We got a lot more energy now and we got the first one out of the way,” Schreacke said. “We’re ready to take on whatever challenge comes up now.”
