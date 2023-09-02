SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Quincy Notre Dame volleyball came away with a clean sweep at the Sacred Heart Griffin triangular on Saturday.
The Lady Raiders defeated Bloomington Central Catholic in two straight sets (25-19, 25-21) i the first match.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Quincy Notre Dame volleyball came away with a clean sweep at the Sacred Heart Griffin triangular on Saturday.
The Lady Raiders defeated Bloomington Central Catholic in two straight sets (25-19, 25-21) i the first match.
Annie Eaton had 18 assists and three digs during the first match. Emma Hoing had 10 kills and Nora Wiley had eight kills.
QND defeated SHG in two straight sets (25-9, 25-16) in the second match.
Hoing had 13 kills and two aces during the second match. Eaton had 18 assists, while Wiley had seven kills and two aces.
Up next for QND (10-0) is a road match against Rushville-Industry at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.