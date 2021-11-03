KNOXVILLE, Ill.—The Quincy Notre Dame volleyball team continues to stockpile postseason momentum.
And now the Raiders stand just one victory from earning a state tournament berth.
QND powered to another sweep Wednesday night, downing Macomb 25-23, 25-17 in the Class 2A Sectional finals.
“Macomb came out and played really, really well in the first set, but we did, too,” QND coach Courtney Kvitle said. “We made some unbelievable defensive plays to keep the ball alive.
“Our serving also put a lot of pressure on them. We played really well defensively, and we were good from the serving line.”
Emma Hoing had nine kills and Abbey Schreacke contributed eight kills for the Raiders.
Annie Eaton collected 11 assists, four digs, two kills and one block for QND. Teammate Faith Kientzle served an ace on the match-clinching point.
Notre Dame (32-4) advances to face Pleasant Plains on Friday night in the Clinton Super-Sectional.
“Pleasant Plains obviously has a very good team if they made it this far,” Kvitle said. “We just have to stay level-headed and play our game. Serving and passing will be the key for us.”
The Raiders swept Macomb for the second time this season. Visiting QND topped Macomb 25-22, 25-19 on Oct. 6.
Notre Dame is seeking its first trip to state since 2016, when it finished second.
Brown County falls
Brown County’s successful season came to an end Wednesday in the Class 1A Sectional final in Greenfield.
The Hornets downed Springfield Lutheran 25-22 in the first set before dropping the next two by scores of 25-20 and 25-13.
Brown County finished with a 31-4 record.
The Hornets were led by Katey Flynn (10 kills, 14 digs, one ace), Gracie Hedden (eight kills, 10 digs, one block) and Cortni Law (five kills, four blocks and two aces). Gabby McGath had 31 assists and three aces for Brown County and Kaci McKeon had 12 digs.
Southeastern advances
Southeastern swept Hartsburg-Emden 26-24, 25-21 to earn a win in the Class 1A Sectional final Wednesday in Abingdon.
The Suns advance to face Newark on Friday in the Granville Super-Sectional.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.