QUINCY – Quincy Notre Dame won 30 regular-season matches.
And played superbly in winning in its own tournament over the weekend.
But that’s ancient history now.
“It’s the postseason – and everybody is 0-0,” QND coach Courtney Kvitle said. “We know we have to be ready to go. Each match is going to get tougher, and we have to prepare for that.”
Fortunately for Kvitle, her Lady Raiders were more than ready in the Class 2A regional volleyball semifinals.
Second-seeded Notre Dame raced to a fast start en route to earning a 25-8, 25-5 sweep over No. 6 Pittsfield on Tuesday night at The Pit.
“I think our team came out really focused and ready to go,” Kvitle said. “You can’t take a team like this lightly and we didn’t. I was happy to see how strong we came out. And we took care of business.”
QND rolled to victory in a match that took just 25 minutes. The Raiders (31-3) have won their last seven matches.
Notre Dame advances to face No. 3 Illini West in the regional finals Thursday at The Pit.
The Raiders swept the Chargers earlier this season.
“They’re a good team,” Kvitle said. “They’re well-coached and play with lots of energy. We played them in a regional final last year at their place and it will be fun to play them in a regional final at our place this year.”
QND scored the first five points to take command against Pittsfield.
The Raiders built the lead to 14-6, keyed by spikes from seniors Abbey Schreacke and Laela Hernandez-Jones.
Notre Dame bolted to an 8-1 lead in Set 2. The Raiders eventually finished the match with back-to-back kills by junior Emma Hoing and senior Avery Keck.
Sophomore setter Annie Eaton dished out 16 assists. Schreacke had seven kills and Hernandez-Jones three for QND.
The Lady Raiders made a deep postseason run last season before making it within one win of the state tournament.
“Our goal for the rest of the season is to be consistent and play our best volleyball,” Eaton said. “This is a little more stressful, but this is what you play for. We know we have to play hard and stay focused the entire time.”
QHS outlasts Pekin
The Quincy High School volleyball team rallied past Pekin in a Class 4A regional semifinal.
The sixth-seeded Blue Devils earned a 19-25, 25-17, 25-18 victory over No. 4 Pekin on Tuesday night at QHS.
Quincy High advances to face No. 1 Normal Community at 6 p.m. Thursday at QHS.
