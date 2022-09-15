QUINCY -- Abbey Schreacke and Emma Hoing are two of the state’s best players.
And best athletes.
They grab many of the headlines on the powerful Quincy Notre Dame volleyball team.
And rightfully so.
But the Class 2A No. 2 Lady Raiders are a deep, experienced and talented team.
They proved that while sweeping a solid Brown County squad 25-13, 25-12 Thursday night at The Pit.
“We have a lot of weapons on this team, and you can’t just focus on stopping one or two players,” said sophomore setter Annie Eaton, who finished with 19 assists. “We are playing with more energy, and we have gained confidence throughout the season. We have worked really hard – this team is clicking right now.”
Notre Dame improved to 17-1 overall. The Hornets dropped to 7-5.
“We were good from the serving line, and we passed the ball really well,” QND coach Courtney Kvitle said. “We started out strong and executed well. It was a good overall performance."
Schreacke, a senior who has committed to play basketball at the University of Missouri, delivered a booming spike to stake the Raiders to an early lead Thursday against Brown County.
The QND lead grew to 13-7 before the Hornets took a timeout.
Notre Dame then maintained the momentum following the break.
Freshman Eva Breckenkamp contributed strong play at the net before Schreacke connected on a pair of aces to close the first set.
“It’s been a great experience playing on this team,” said the 5-foot-11 Breckenkamp, who had four kills. “Everyone on the team is really supportive, and they really have my back. I’ve learned so much watching Abbey and Emma and everyone else. It’s been a lot of fun.”
The second set was the Emma Hoing Show. The hard-hitting junior blasted an array of powerful serves and spikes to enable the Raiders to complete the sweep.
Hoing, who is drawing recruiting interest from NCAA Division I schools, finished with eight kills and four aces.
“Emma brings great energy and a great attitude to the court,” Eaton said. “When she’s on like that, she’s pretty unstoppable.”
The Lady Raiders have bounced back after suffering their first loss this past weekend. They dropped a three-set battle against O’Fallon at the Lincoln Tournament, but QND also won four matches in the event.
“We had a great weekend against some very good competition,” Kvitle said. “We lost a close match, but we learned from it and we’re moving forward.”
Kvitle flashed a smile when asked if she was happy with her team’s progress.
“Absolutely,” she said. “They’re doing a wonderful job. We are receiving strong contributions from a lot of players.”
