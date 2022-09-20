HANNIBAL, Mo. -- Quincy Notre Dame did not let quick Hannibal starts phase them in Tuesday's cross-state volleyball matchup.
The end result was Class 2A No. 2 QND earning a 3-0 sweep over Hannibal (25-17, 25-19, 25-12).
"I think our passing and serving was really good tonight," said QND coach Courtney Kvitle. "We wore them down with our serving and they were having a little bit of trouble getting the ball back over the net."
QND was the toughest opponent Hannibal has seen this season, but the Lady Pirates were excited for the challenge and experience.
"When we can have some pieces together, we have some unstoppable girls on the floor," said Hannibal coach Megan Phillips. "We just have to get them all put together. Can't get down when we have a mistake on our floor when the other team has a good hit. We know that's going to happen, especially against a team like Notre Dame."
In the first set, Hannibal rallied to tie the game 9-9 after falling behind by five points.
Soon after, QND surged to take a 14-10 lead and Phillips called a timeout to regroup, but the Lady Raiders would finish the first set on a 11-7 run.
"They did wonderful," Kvitle said. "Faith (Kientzle) and Lilly (Marth) and Delaney (Beard) in the back row were passing super well, and that allowed our front row to excel."
Hannibal started strong in the second set, taking a 9-5 lead.
The second set remained close with QND clinging to a 18-17 lead, until the Lady Raiders went on a 7-2 run to close out the set.
"We really struggled with that a couple of times this year," Phillips said. "When we've gotten a little bit of a lead and let off on our side and our momentum (fades). It allows the other team to come back on us."
Hannibal also came out strong in the third set and took an early 7-3 lead. It would be all QND after that point, with the Lady Raiders finishing out the set on a 22-5 run.
QND sophomore setter Annie Eaton had a career-high 36 assists, although it was under Missouri's best-of-five rules instead of the best-of-three in Illinois.
Lady Raiders junior outside hitter Emma Hoing had 17 kills, while senior middle hitter Abbey Schreacke had 11 kills.
Beard had three digs and one assist, while Marth had two digs and one ace.
"I think Emma did really well," Kvitle said. "She was really moving the ball. In our back row, I thought Faith and Lilly passed really well."
Hannibal sophomore outside hitter Abbie Martin had three kills and 12 digs. Senior outside hitter Kate Maune had four kills and eight digs.
Lady Pirates senior setter Nora Hark had four kills, six assists and seven digs.
Hannibal junior middle blocker Courtney Locke had three kills but was limited to one block.
"Courtney on block couldn't quite find it today, but she was able to get a block down," Phillips said. "We really rely on her at the net and being able to put that block on the other side."
QND (19-1) will host Illini West (10-3) in its next game on Thursday at 7 p.m.
"They have a rivalry with us, so that will be a really fun game to play at home," Kvitle said. "Basically, we just need to do what we do really well, which is serve and pass. If we serve and pass well, we should have a really good match."
Hannibal (8-3) will host North Central Missouri Conference rival Kirksville (3-11) in its next game on Thursday at 6 p.m. The Lady Pirates are currently 2-0 in conference play.
"Kirksville has always been competition for us in our conference, so we are definitely looking forward to playing them this season," Phillips said. "They have a new coach over there this season."
