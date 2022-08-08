QUINCY -- Excitement and optimism are always in plentiful supply on the first day of fall sports practice.
It is difficult to fathom it being any higher than it was as the Quincy Notre Dame volleyball team opened practice Monday afternoon at The Pit.
The Lady Raiders return a loaded roster from a team that finished just short of a state tournament berth in 2021.
QND went 32-5 last season while capturing regional and sectional titles.
“Expectations are really high – our end goal is obviously to win a state title,” Notre Dame’s Faith Kientzle said. “We already have really good chemistry on this team. We just need to come together during the season and build on that.”
The Raiders dropped a three-set heartbreaker last fall in the Class 2A Super-Sectional against Pleasant Plains.
“Every year is exciting. It’s a new season and we’re looking forward to it,” QND coach Courtney Kvitle said. “We have an experienced team that has had a lot of success. We have a lot of good players fighting for positions – there will be some good competition in practice.”
Junior Emma Hoing and senior Abbey Schreacke are the leaders on the powerful Lady Raider squad.
Hoing has played in numerous national tournaments and is already drawing the attention of NCAA Division I schools.
The 5-foot-10 outside hitter led Notre Dame with 12 kills in the season finale last year.
“It’s really exciting having our team back together again,” Hoing said. “Everybody knows our goal is to make it to state obviously. We have a lot of work to do, but we’re committed to doing what it takes to be successful.”
Schreacke was named state player of the year this past March after leading QND to the state basketball championship. She has received numerous scholarship offers from NCAA Division I schools in that sport.
The 6-foot Schreacke spent much of her summer on the basketball court, but the three-sport standout is ready for her final season of volleyball with the Raiders.
“The bar is definitely set really high for this season,” Schreacke said. “We were disappointed in how last season ended. We are really hungry and determined to make it even further this season. I’m really looking forward to my senior year.”
QND is scheduled to open its season against Mendon Unity on Aug. 24 at home.
“I can’t wait to play our first match and get this season going,” Hoing said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun.”
