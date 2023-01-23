QUINCY -- Number one in West Central-North, a 16 game winning streak, a 22-1 overall record, and a .960 winning percentage -- Quincy Notre Dame girls basketball is a force to be reckoned with.
QND continued their habit of winning Saturday with a 67-51 triumph over Bloomington Central Catholic at The Pit.
The Raiders initiated the first half with strong energy putting up 22 points in the first quarter and following with 19 points in the second quarter.
“We really shot it well today,” said QND head coach Eric Orne. “We were in a good flow offensively. Sage Stratton hit some really big three’s for us. We were pushing the ball hard and got some good looks. That's the style we want to play.”
Stratton had a standout performance scoring 13 points.
QND senior Abbey Schreacke led in scoring with 26 points.
“It was definitely a game where we needed to play all four quarters,” said Stratton. “We had a big run in the first half and kind of got fatigued a bit in the second. That’s not usually us.”
The competitors are placed first in the Illini Prairie conference and hold a 16-7 overall record.
“My assignment was (Cate Uhren),” said Stratton. “I knew what I had to do. I had to keep her in front of me, I had to move my feet fast. I just stuck to my defensive keys and gave her pressure.”
The Saints strongest players were Lauren Emm with 21 points and Cate Uhren with 14.
“I really thought we did a great job,” said Orne. “But I thought we missed some defensive assignments at times. Defense is our heart beat and we take a lot of pride in that. We can work on some things, but I love this group. I think they played extremely hard.”
QND will host Rushville-Industry in its next game at 5:30 p.m. on Monday
