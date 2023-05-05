Brady Kindhart 3.28.JPG

QND senior Brady Kindhart swings at a pitch during a game on Tuesday, March 28 against Palmyra at Ferd Niemann Jr. Memorial Ballfield.

 H-W Photo/Mike Thomas

QUINCY – Quincy Notre Dame looks to be locked in and ready to go with postseason baseball right around the corner as head coach Rich Polak’s squad took their 21-game win streak into Friday’s matchup against Kirksville at Ferd Niemann Jr. Memorial Ballfield.

After a slow start in the first two innings leading 1-0, the Raiders would score at least two or more runs in every inning all the way up to the sixth and final one, defeating Kirksville 12-2 and winning their 22nd game in a row.

