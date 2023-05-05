QUINCY – Quincy Notre Dame looks to be locked in and ready to go with postseason baseball right around the corner as head coach Rich Polak’s squad took their 21-game win streak into Friday’s matchup against Kirksville at Ferd Niemann Jr. Memorial Ballfield.
After a slow start in the first two innings leading 1-0, the Raiders would score at least two or more runs in every inning all the way up to the sixth and final one, defeating Kirksville 12-2 and winning their 22nd game in a row.
Polak credited his team for adjusting at the plate as well as the pitching performance the team got from freshman Jackson Connoyer on the mound.
“Early on we left a lot of runners on base, couldn’t come through with a hit, and our guys are pretty smart at the plate and made some adjustments," said Polak. "That team is better than the score indicated today I know a lot of their guys. Our guys just kept playing the way we’ve played this season, Jackson Connoyer threw a fantastic game today, this was the most he’s thrown today being six innings, so we were really excited for him as well as the play from our hitters today.”
Connoyer would be credited with the win pitching in 5.2 innings, with six hits allowed, two errors, two walks and five strikeouts against the Tigers.
After the bottom of the first where senior Jake Schisler would get a lead-off walk, steal second base and eventually scores off an RBI groundout from senior Dalton Miller the bottom of the third would see QND really pull away.
Senior Brady Kindhart would be get an RBI double and junior Nolan Robb would get an RBI sacrifice fly to put two runs on the board in the third to push QND’s lead to 3-0 over Kirksville.
The Tigers would put their first run up in the top of the fourth but QND would end up having their highest scoring output in the fourth inning.
Kindhart talked about the job Connoyer did on the mound, the defensive performance the team had and how well they’ve played as a team this season.
“They got a decent hit to start and it was hard since we had a freshman on the mound but he’s seen a few games and he knew we had his back behind him," said Kindhart. "He’s had some experience this year and knew what he was going to do, he’s confident in himself and in the people behind him. We’ve had some good teams in the past and then we lost are two outfielders last year Ben and Harry but we had two guys this year that filled in really well, we’ve just been hitting the ball really well one through nine and fielding the ball all over the place."
QND would see Miller get a two-run homer and Robb get an RBI double to help QND extend their lead 7-1 after putting up four runs to one run in the bottom of the fourth. They would add two more runs in the bottom of the fifth with another RBI from Robb and a double from Miller.
Kirksville would hit a home run in the top of the sixth, but the Raiders would put three more runs for one final nail in the coffin to secure the 12-2 win heading into the weekend.
Kindhart went 4-5, with two doubles and three RBIs.
Miller went 3-4, with one double, a home run and three RBIs.
Robb went 2-4, with one double and three RBIs.
Senior Jack Linenfelser went 2-3, with two doubles.
Connoyer spoke on the team’s win Friday as well as the confidence he had going into the game.
“We played pretty well, put a lot of balls in play that really helped and my job on the mound was just to get out, pitch to contact, and we fielded really well so that really helped,” said Connoyer. “I was confident going into the game because this season I’ve played pretty well which has helped me and my teammates’ defense has been really good behind me.”
Up next for QND (25-1) is two non-conference games on Saturday back at home against their cross river rival the Hannibal Pirates (15-14) and later on the Macon Tigers (16-4).
Polak is excited for the competition his team will get this weekend as they look for win number 23 and 24 in a row.
“Hannibal was a great game last time we played them, they have a lot of great players, so looking forward to playing them,” said Polak. “When we play teams like Kirksville, Hannibal and Macon they all have good squads, good players, lot of guys going to college to play baseball on the next level so we’re excited to play some good competition this weekend.”
