QUINCY – QND softball head coach Eric Orne’s team has been one of the best teams in the West Central Conference this year as they’ve put up double-digit runs 13 times this season going into Saturday’s double header hosting Pittsfield and Pleasant Hill.
The Lady Raiders would continue their stellar 2023 play defeating Pittsfield 13-5 and Pleasant Hill 11-2 on a sunny day at The Backyard in front of the Quincy faithful.
Orne talked about Saturday’s wins that improved their home record to 13-1 this season.
“We got one week of the regular season left so we’re trying to play at a high level, which is the biggest key continue to play at a high level against high level teams with good competition such as this great Pleasant Hill team," said Orne. "That’s how we want to play every Saturday. We want to get a regional title, get back here so we can play in the sectional and playing teams like this will help us in that preparation.”
QND would trail Pittsfield after the first inning 1-0 but would put up six runs in the bottom of the second, two runs in the bottom of the third and five runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Pittsfield would put up three runs in the top of the second and one run in the top of the fourth.
Brooke Boden would be credited with the win after pitching four innings with seven hits allowed, five runs allowed, one error and four strikeouts.
Carlee Gilker would be the relief pitcher in the top of the fifth allowing one hit, one walk and one strikeout. It was an all-around performance at the plate as QND’s hitting depth was on full display against the Lady Saukees.
Payton Stupavsky went 2-3, with three RBIs, two doubles and two runs.
Abbey Schreacke went 3-4, with one RBI, one double and one run.
Mackenzie Flachs went 2-3, with two RBIs, one double and two runs.
Addie Zanger went 1-2, with a walk and two runs.
Caitlin Bunte went 1-3, with two RBIs, one double and one walk.
Logan Pieper went 1-1, with two RBIs.
Morgan Zanger went 1-2, with a walk and a run.
Boden went 2-3, with one RBI.
Alyssa Ley went 1-3, with one RBI and one double.
Laela Hernandez-Jones had three runs, Morgan Winking and Faith Kientzle both had one run each.
The Lady Raiders would carry that earlier momentum right into their second game of the day against Pleasant Hill who they lost to last year 11-1. It was a polar opposite game this time around.
QND would get off to a tough start putting runs on the board and getting much going at the plate as the first and only run in the first would be a Bunte run off an RBI from Boden. After the first two innings where QND would lead 2-0, their action at the plate would pick up rapidly in the third and fourth innings.
Flachs spoke on their hitting depth as a team and how that helped in sweeping their two games on Saturday.
“Our performance at the plate went really well, we played as a team and it really showed that we have so much potential when we play together and everyone is hitting and playing defense throughout the lineup," said Flachs.
QND would put up three runs in the bottom of the third and six runs in the bottom of the fourth. Flachs and Bunte would have big plays in the third both getting RBI doubles in that inning.
Stupavsky would get an RBI double in the fourth to help put the game out of reach for Pleasant Hill.
Stupavsky talked about the team wanting to play better against the Lady Wolves this time after last year’s 10 run loss.
“They’re known to be a very athletic team," said Stupavsky. "They make a lot of plays and so we just wanted to come back this time and win this one after last year. We worked really hard with each other and we all wanted to help each other make plays and have everyone be involved this time around against them.”
Stupavsky finished the game going 1-2, with two RBIs, a double, a walk and two runs.
Schreacke went 2-3, with one RBI.
Flachs went 2-3, with an RBI, one double and two runs.
Addi Zanger went 1-3, with two RBI and one run.
Bunte went 3-4, with two RBI, one double and one run.
Pieper went 1-2, with one run.
Hernandez-Jones went 1-2, with two runs.
Boden went 1-2, with two RBIs and a walk.
Marah Becks went 1-1, with one RBI.
Ley went 2-3, with one run.
Orne gave his final thoughts on their win over Pleasant Hill ahead of the final week of regular season play.
“Pleasant Hill has a great pitching staff, they do a lot of good things, so getting that run in the first inning I thought was huge and gave us some confidence,” said Orne. “Then we had some good at bats, I thought Mackenzie Flachs had a great at bat after they tied it up with a big two out hit to get us a double there. Then defensively the last two plays of the game was the two best plays we’ve had all year long.”
QND (20-3) will look to finish the regular season on a seven-game win streak as they have a conference road game on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. against Camp Point (7-18) and non-conference O’Fallon (8-12) next Saturday back at home at noon to close out the regular season.
