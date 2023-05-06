Boden 4.22.JPG

QND batter Brooke Boden connects with a pitch during Saturday's game against Porta at The Backyard.

 H-W Photo/Mike Thomas

QUINCY – QND softball head coach Eric Orne’s team has been one of the best teams in the West Central Conference this year as they’ve put up double-digit runs 13 times this season going into Saturday’s double header hosting Pittsfield and Pleasant Hill.

The Lady Raiders would continue their stellar 2023 play defeating Pittsfield 13-5 and Pleasant Hill 11-2 on a sunny day at The Backyard in front of the Quincy faithful.

