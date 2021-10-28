CARTHAGE, Ill. -- Quincy Notre Dame defeated Illini West 2-1 in the Class 2A regional volleyball championship on Thursday night.
QND dropped the first set 25-23, but rallied to defeat Illini West 25-14 in both the second and third sets to move on to sectionals.
Illini West's Caydee Kirkham had a team-high 24 assists, nine digs and six service points. Hallie Ray had six kills and five service points. Reagan Reed had a team-high eight kills and Marie DeSotel led the team with 10 digs.
The Lady Chargers finished their season 24-14 and will graduate six seniors.
The Lady Raiders (30-4) will play Port Byron Riverdale in the Class 2A sectionals at Knoxville on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
