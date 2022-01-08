QUINCY — He is the type of student-athlete that coaches dream about.
An elite wrestler who is a state qualifier with more than 100 career victories.
And an excellent student who carries a 3.7 grade-point average.
That is why Quincy Notre Dame coach Adam Steinkamp is living his dream right now.
The standout wrestler is his son – QND senior standout Curtis Steinkamp.
“It’s definitely been great to be able to work with my son,” Coach Steinkamp said. “He’s worked hard and put a lot of time into the sport. He has definitely earned what he’s been able to achieve.”
Curtis Steinkamp started wrestling when he was in second grade, and he’s always had the same coach.
“It’s interesting having my father coach me,” Curtis said with a smile. “My dad has always been in my corner, so it wasn’t that much different when I got into high school. He’s still my coach, and he pushes me just as hard as anyone. He treats me just like everyone else.
“There have been times where he may be harder on me to set an example for the rest of the team. But it feels special having him there and having his support. It’s been fun.”
Having your father as a head coach can present its share of challenges, but the relationship has worked well.
“I don’t treat my son any differently than anyone else,” Coach Steinkamp said. “I do expect a lot from him. But I always expect more out of the guys who are more consistent.”
Curtis Steinkamp became just the eighth wrestler in Notre Dame’s 60-year history to reach the 100-victory plateau.
He is 18-3 this season at 126 pounds and now owns 105 victories in his remarkable Raider career.
He has recorded five falls and two technical falls this season while winning most of his other bouts by major decision.
Steinkamp competed for QND in a state tournament as a junior at 120 pounds.
He went 1-2 at the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association state tournament last year at the Bank of Springfield Center.
Steinkamp excels while taking opponents down and he also is adept at turning foes from the top position.
Adam Steinkamp said wrestling in the bottom position is an area Curtis has addressed following matches that he fell short in.
“We’ve worked really hard on that,” Coach Steinkamp said. “That’s one area he’s working on making some improvements in.”
Curtis Steinkamp is already drawing interest from college coaches.
“If the right opportunity presents itself,” he said, “I might take it.”
“He’s definitely ready for the college level,” Coach Steinkamp said. “He’s an excellent student, but he isn’t sure what he wants to major in yet. He just has to find the right fit.”
For now, Curtis Steinkamp is focused on qualifying for the Illinois state tournament and landing a top-six finish.
“I know anything can happen at state,” Curtis said. “It’s about who makes the least amount of mistakes, and who keeps their head in the game. Going through the experience helps me visualize it and set realistic goals.
“I will definitely need to put in a lot more work to reach my goals. My biggest goal is to make it onto the medal podium at state – that’s what I am shooting for,”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.