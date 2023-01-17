Miller.jpg

QND’s Jack Miller wrestles Pittsfield’s Ethan Thompson during the 160-pound match of the Blue Devils triangular meet with Quincy, Pittsfield and QND on Wednesday in Quincy. 

 H-W Photo/Mathew Kirby

QUINCY -- Quincy Notre Dame celebrated senior night at The Pit on Monday, sweeping all three teams in its wrestling quad.

QND defeated Illini West 66-12 in the first match, earning six pins.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.