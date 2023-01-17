QUINCY -- Quincy Notre Dame celebrated senior night at The Pit on Monday, sweeping all three teams in its wrestling quad.
QUINCY -- Quincy Notre Dame celebrated senior night at The Pit on Monday, sweeping all three teams in its wrestling quad.
QND defeated Illini West 66-12 in the first match, earning six pins.
QND 160-pound wrestler Ian Lynch pinned Eli Silvery, Raiders 220-pound wrestler Eddie Murphy pinned Johnny Ravencroft, QND 285-pound wrestler Aidan Brunier pinned Nick Huls, Raiders 126-pound wrestler Ryan Scheuermann pinned Gavin Fitch, QND 132-pound wrestler Bradi Halr pinned Dylan Cramer and Raiders 145-pound wrestler Gregg Glacken pinned Isaiah Knotts.
Earning forfeit wins for QND were Taylin Scott (182), Ryan Darnell (195), Oliver Moore (120), Luke Bliven (138) and Tristan Pritts (152).
Illini West 170-pound wrestler pinned QND's Jack Miller and Chargers 113-pound wrestler Sage Wilde won by forfeit.
The Raiders defeated West Hancock 62-12, picking up four pins.
QND 182-pound wrestler Noah Alger pinned Alex Brown, Scott pinned Oriana Casey, Scheuermann pinned Kai Humphrey and Pitts pinned Quinton Alther.
Bliven picked up a 17-2 technical fall over Ethan Primm and Darnell won a 10-5 decision over Malachi McKune.
Miller, Brunier, Evan Smith (106), Moore, Lahr and Ian Lynch (160) all had forfeit wins for QND.
West Hancock 145-pound wrestler Evan Carroll pinned QND's William Gibleon, while Evan Smith picked up a forfeit win.
QND defeated Pittsfield 48-24 in the final match, with Miller pinning Aidan Baxter.
The Raiders had seven forfeit wins over Pittsfield, wtih Alger, Darnell, Brunier, Moore, Scheuermann, Bliven and Gibleon picking up wins that route.
Pittsfield picked up three pin wins, with Tucker Cook pinning Scott, Jake Oitker pinning Pritts and Ethan Thomspon pinning Jake Pabisiak in the 170-pound match.
Jameson Noble had a forfeit win for Pittsfield.
