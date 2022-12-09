PALMYRA, Mo. -- The Quincy Notre Dame wrestling team split a triangular match at Palmyra High School on Thursday night.
QND defeated Macon in its first match 47-15. Highlights included pins by Bradi Lahr, Luke Bliven, Bodie Legan and Jack Miller.
QND's Oliver Moore defeated Macon's Isiah Johanningsmeier in a technical fall.
Ian Lynch, Ryan Darnell and Aiden Brunier had forfeit wins against Macon.
Palmyra defeated QND 54-27 in the second match.
Panthers senior Collin Arch continued his undefeated streak by pinning QND's Ian Lynch in the 150-pound match.
Palmyra also had pins from Tyler Spicknall over Moore, Evan Pennewell over Glacken and Wyatt Putz over Sam Westhaus.
Palmyra's Jayden Sharrow defeated Darnell in an injury default.
Wesley Summers, Luke Lawson, Kaden Timbrook and Jose Juarez each had forfeit wins for Palmyra over QND.
Earning pins for the Raiders were Bliven over Cameron Ragar and Aidan Bruiner over Zeke Meyers
QND's Tristan Pitts defeated Palmyra's Owen Kiefaber in a 10-4 decision.
Lahr and Miller had forfeit wins for QND against Palmyra.
Palmyra will compete in the Wentzville Liberty tournament at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
The QND junior varsity team will compete in the Keokuk tournament at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Varsity will return to action at the Petersburg Porta-Abe's Rumble from Dec. 29-30.
