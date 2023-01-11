Bliven 1.4.jpg

QND’s Luke Bliven wrestles Pittsfield’s Hunter Harrison during the 138-pound match of the Blue Devils tri meet with Quincy, Pittsfield and QND on Wednesday, Jan. 4 in Quincy. Bliven finished 3-0 in QND's wrestling quad at Mt. Sterling on Tuesday night.

 H-W Photo/Mathew Kirby

MOUNT STERLING, Ill. -- Quincy Notre Dame had a successful night in their quad wrestling meet at Camp Point and their co-op Brown County High School on Tuesday.

The Raiders lost their first meet to Porta 56-21, but would bounce back to defeat Keokuk 42-35 and Camp Point/Brown County 42-38.

