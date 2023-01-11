MOUNT STERLING, Ill. -- Quincy Notre Dame had a successful night in their quad wrestling meet at Camp Point and their co-op Brown County High School on Tuesday.
The Raiders lost their first meet to Porta 56-21, but would bounce back to defeat Keokuk 42-35 and Camp Point/Brown County 42-38.
It was the first wrestling match held at Mt. Sterling since 1993.
Jack Miller (170) went 3-0, pinning all three of his opponents.
Bradi Lahr (132) earned two pin wins, plus a forfeit win to go 3-0.
Luke Bliven (138) won his decision against Porta and had two forfeit wins to go 3-0.
Ryan Darnell (195) went 3-0 after pinning two opponents and getting a forfeit win.
Taylin Scott (182) finished 2-1, earning a pin and forfeit win.
Oliver Moore (120) finished 1-2, getting a pin.
Noah Alger (220) finished 2-1, picking up two forfeit wins.
QND (13-11) will compete in the Quincy Invitational on Friday and Saturday.
