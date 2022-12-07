JACKSONVILLE, Ill. -- Quincy Notre Dame came away with a pair of wins in Tuesday's wrestling triangular match.
The Raiders defeated Riverton 54-24 and Sacred Heart-Griffin 48-27.
Updated: December 8, 2022 @ 12:06 am
Ryan Scheuermann, Tristan Pritts and Aidan Brunier all won by pins against Riverton.
Bradi Lahr, Luke Bliven, Gregg Glacken, Jack Miller, Taylin Scott, Ryan Darnell and Mason Buckman all won by forfeits against Riverton.
Lahr, Bliven, Glacken, Miller, Scott and Brunier all won by pins against SHG.
Scheuermann and Jake Pabisiak won by forfeit against SHG.
Up next for QND is a quad meet at Palmyra High School on Thursday that also includes Camp Point Central and Macon.
