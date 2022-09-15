QUINCY -- Quincy Notre Dame’s Tanner Anderson couldn’t have scripted it any better.
Or described it any better.
“Tie game. At home. Against Quincy High. Time running out,” Anderson recalled. “We needed a goal, and I was looking for an opportunity to score.
“And then it happened.”
Anderson delivered with a spectacular, clutch goal to spark the Raiders to a dramatic 4-3 boys’ soccer win over the Blue Devils.
Not only did Anderson achieve a hat trick with his third goal of the match, but he broke his brother Seth’s school record for career goals.
“It was an unreal moment,” Tanner said. “Breaking the record at that time was super special and super surreal. It was an awesome moment and an amazing day.”
Anderson’s record-breaker came on an acrobatic, sliding goal.
“It was an unbelievable play,” Notre Dame coach Greg Reis said. “Just an incredible goal.”
Anderson, who earned all-state honors last season, has continued to excel as a senior. He has scored 16 goals this season and 81 in his QND career.
For his achievements, Anderson is being honored as Herald-Whig Prep Athlete of the Week.
“Tanner obviously is a very good player who can score goals and facilitate for his teammates,” Reis said. “He also is a very hard worker who sets a great example for everyone on the team.
“Tanner is a student of the game. He has a great understanding of how soccer is played and he’s like another coach on the field.”
Anderson and the Raiders (7-3) have played a challenging schedule.
“Greg Reis told us he would rather be going into the postseason 10-10 against a tough schedule than 20-0 against an easy schedule,” Anderson said. “Playing a tough schedule always sets you up for the postseason. Coach Reis is going to get us ready to win these big games in the big-time moments.”
More recently, the Raiders earned a pivotal road win over Normal Community on Saturday.
“It was a good bounce back game after we lost to Springfield,” Anderson said. “We were missing a few players who were out with injuries, but everyone else really stepped up for us.”
Anderson is serious and intense during competition, but he also brings another dimension to the QND squad.
“Tanner is a very personable kid – he is kind of a comedian who always has the other players laughing,” Reis said. “He keeps everyone loose and relaxed.
“He’s just an awesome young man who is fun to coach.”
Anderson, an excellent student with a 3.9 grade-point average, plans to join his brother on the soccer team at Saint Louis University next season.
“It was an easy decision,” he said. “Saint Louis University is a perfect fit for me. It’s an amazing program.”
Anderson credits his older brother, Seth, who was also an all-state selection for Notre Dame, for much of his success.
“Seth has had a huge influence on me,” Tanner said. “I have learned so much from him. He always pushed me and that played a big role in my development. He has motivated me and encouraged me every step of the way. He set the standard and showed me the way. I couldn’t be more grateful.”
Reis is excited to see what Tanner does when he rejoins his brother at Saint Louis University.
“Tanner will excel at the next level,” Reis said. “His skill level is crazy good. He has the ability to go to his left and right with the ball, and he can turn a defender. He’s a tremendous player and I’m excited to see what he can do in college.”
Soccer plays an important role in the Anderson family.
“Ever since we were little kids we played soccer,” Tanner said. “My dad was an all-state goalie and my sister also played. We were always kicking the ball around in the house and in the backyard.
“Soccer is something that gives us a bunch of joy. Our family loves soccer and it is something we are very passionate about.”
Tanner Anderson is coming off a phenomenal junior season with the Raiders where he scored 35 goals and dished out 10 assists.
As you would imagine, Anderson typically is the focal point of opposing defenses.
“Teams will double team me and focus on stopping me, but that just opens it up for other guys on our team,” he said. “I know teams will put a lot of emphasis on defending me, but I saw how my brother dealt with it and that has helped. I have great teammates at Notre Dame who really help me when that happens.”
QND has another strong soccer squad this season with sky-high expectations.
“We set two goals at the start of the season – win a state championship and go undefeated,” Anderson said. “We still have an opportunity to win state. Seeing other programs at QND having success and winning state championships, that pushes us to want to do the same thing.
“This team is headed in the right direction. We need to get everyone healthy. And we need to continue working hard in each practice and each game. We need to keep building our chemistry and give it everything we have.”
