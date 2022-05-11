QUINCY — Caitlin Bunte rocked, fired and delivered.
The game’s first pitch resulted in an easy comebacker to Bunte.
The second pitch produced the same outcome.
That fast start set the tone for a magical night as the fabulous freshman pitched six brilliant shutout innings.
The lethal left-hander allowed just one hit to spark Quincy Notre Dame to a 4-0 softball win over a strong Camp Point Central squad.
“I’m feeling stronger every time I go out there,” Bunte said. “I was able to throw strikes with my fastball and curveball, and my changeup was working well. I was able to change speeds and keep them off-balance.”
The Lady Raiders (21-6) captured the West Central Conference title with the win Wednesday night at the Backyard.
Bunte struck out three and walked one while facing her former teammates.
“It was pretty crazy facing them,” she said. “I know what they do, and I just tried to stay focused. My teammates did a great job supporting me.”
It was Bunte’s longest and most efficient outing of the season.
“Each game, Caitlin keeps gaining more confidence,” QND coach Eric Orne said. “She pitched well against a tough lineup. She’s coveting that role of starting the game and giving us a really good chance.
“This is only her fourth start – she’s becoming more comfortable, and her location was very good. We needed that performance from her tonight.”
The Panthers fell to 19-8. Central had lost to Notre Dame 11-2 last month.
“I think our kids played well and were mentally prepared,” Camp Point Central coach Amy Hildebrand said. “We took a gamble coaching-wise and unfortunately it backfired in two different situations, including having a runner thrown out at third.
“We put up a good fight against a good team. Hopefully, that game made us better even though it was a loss.”
The Lady Raiders changed their lineup and moved speedy outfielder Laela Hernandez-Jones up to the No. 2 spot in the order.
Central pitcher Natalie Eicken shut QND out for the first four innings.
Notre Dame finally broke through in the bottom of the fifth.
Bunte led off with a single up the middle before Hernandez-Jones reached on a bunt to put runners at first and second base.
Senior Eryn Cornwell then ripped an RBI single into center field to plate the game’s first run.
After Abbey Schreacke was intentionally walked, Brooke Boden and Lindsey Fischer drew bases-loaded walks to bump the lead to 3-0.
An inning later, Hernandez-Jones stole third and zipped home when the throw skipped into left field.
“Laela is very dangerous,” Orne said. “She hits down on the ball, and she’s out of the batter’s box quick and she’s moving. She puts a lot of pressure on the other team when she gets on base with her speed.”
Cornwell relieved Bunte and pitched a scoreless seventh inning.
The Raiders are scheduled to play host to Pearl City on Friday.
“We’re still not hitting the ball as well as we can,” Orne said. “But maybe we’re saving those for next week.”
Bunte turned in her second straight strong start of the week after pitching well Monday against Quincy High.
“It’s great to finally be out there pitching again,” she said. “My coaches and teammates have really helped me get mentally and physically prepared.”
The most challenging part of Bunte’s day? Being interviewed for the first time following the game.
“I’m really nervous,” Bunte said while flashing a smile.
“Get used to it,” one of her coaches responded.
