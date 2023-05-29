DECATUR, Ill. -- Quincy Notre Dame nearly pulled off another postseason win with some late inning heroics in its Class 2A Super-Sectional against St. Anthony Effingham.
In the bottom of the seventh, Abbey Schreacke led off with a walk and Alyssa Ley then singled to put the pressure on St. Anthony.
Despite a valiant effort, the magic ran out for the Raiders with St. Anthony pitcher Lucy Fearday inducing a double play.
"We had an opportunity in the seventh and it just didn't work out today," said QND head coach Eric Orne. "Maybe we just used up a little bit too much luck last week."
The girls wore red ribbons in honor of fallen QND baseball player Tucker Tollerton, as well as displaying the number five and his initials.
QND starting pitcher Caitlin Bunte pitched another complete game, fresh off of her 11-inning performance in Friday's sectional championship win over Auburn.
Bunte had a bumpy start, allowing three runs in the first inning and another two in the second, before settling in.
"I just thought she got stronger as the game went on," Orne said. "Coming off a game where she threw a ton of pitches in 11 innings and had a lot of high-intensity at bats pitching against Auburn. I think once she settled in today, she was the better pitcher."
The Raiders answered back in the bottom half of the first inning to tie game at 3-3 with Bunte reaching on a hit by pitch and followed by a single by Abbey Schreacke. Brooke Boden then reached on an error that scored Bunte and Alyssa Ley also reached on an error that score Schreacke and Boden.
"We came in and got down 3-0," Orne said. "I was thinking with everything these kids have been through, what's going to happen? It was heart and soul from the get go. I was incredibly proud of them."
When St. Anthony scored two runs in the top of the fifth inning to take a 7-3 lead, QND came back strong in the bottom half.
Mackenzie Flachs led off the bottom of the fifth with a walk, followed by a Bunte single and a Schreacke walk to load the bases.
With one out, Ley came through with a bases clearing double to narrow St. Anthony's lead to 7-6.
"They put the ball in play a lot of times and made things happen," Orne said. "We came back again when Alyssa Ley gets a huge hit for us to give us an opportunity."
Orne credited his senior leadership for not letting the team panic when it got down four runs.
"I think it starts with Abbey Schreacke and Addi Zanger, our captains because they care so much," Orne said. "They've been through so much. Abbey's played in so many big games in a lot of sports, so I think her calmness really helped the team and made a big difference."
QND finishes the 2023 season with a 24-5 record.
The Raiders will graduate eight seniors -- Faith Kientzle, Schreacke, Lily Marth, Flachs, Zanger, Logan Pieper, Laela Hernandez-Jones and Amber Durst.
Among the top returners for next year will include Bunte, Boden, Ley, Payton Stupavsky, Carlee Gilker and Morgan Zanger.
"We reached the final eight," Orne said. "It gives a lot of experience to these younger kids, but they got big shoes to fill. They've got to do some things in the offseason to become better softball players and make sure we have an opportunity to be back at this place at some point."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.