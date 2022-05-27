ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. – Quincy Notre Dame boys’ tennis player Marko Cucuk went 2-2 in the IHSA Class 1A singles tournament, falling in the third round of the consolation bracket. He ends his season with a 25-5 record.
The QND junior won his first match of the tournament against Thomas Wendle of Marquette Catholic, winning both sets 6-0 on Thursday. Cucuk fell out of medal-contention on Friday with a loss to No. 12-seed Scott Anderson of Peoria Notre Dame in two 6-4 sets.
Cucuk followed up the loss with an 8-2 win over Ben Street of Newton Community High in the second round of the consolation bracket.
The junior Raider’s season came to a conclusion with an 8-6 loss to Dylan Clausen of Grayslake North.
