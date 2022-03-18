QUINCY — Walk into Eric Orne’s office and one of the first items that catches your eye is a bright yellow softball.
The number ‘500’ is written on it in black marker to commemorate a milestone victory.
It is no surprise that Orne has excelled as the head softball coach at Quincy Notre Dame.
Orne played second base and left field for the Quincy University baseball team, and he is a die-hard St. Louis Cardinals fan.
“Baseball is something I have a strong passion for,” he said.
Orne also has a strong passion for basketball and that has been evident as he has overseen one of the best girls’ programs in Illinois.
The 50-year-old Orne turned in one of his best coaching jobs while leading the Lady Raiders to the Class 2A state championship earlier this month.
For that achievement, Orne is being recognized as The Herald-Whig Girls’ Basketball Coach of the Year.
It was Notre Dame’s fourth state title in girls’ basketball under Orne, and the sixth overall.
“I’ve been really blessed to coach an incredible group of players,” Orne said. “This group was amazing. They also are excellent students and awesome young ladies. It was a joy coaching this team.”
Notre Dame went 31-3.
“There are always going to be trials in a season,” Orne said. “We played a really tough schedule, and that really helped us when we faced adversity in the postseason.”
The Lady Raiders excelled with junior standouts Abbey Schreacke and Blair Eftink leading the way.
The 6-foot Schreacke was the leading vote-getter on the Associated Press all-state team.
“Abbey has always been a great offensive player,” Orne said. “Now she’s really bought into becoming an excellent defensive player. She really stepped up defensively at state.”
Eftink earned third team all-state honors.
“Blair’s game really evolved,” Orne said. “She’s more than a 3-point shooter. Blair can drive to the basket, and she really improved her game tremendously this season.”
Schreacke and Eftink started playing on teams coached by Orne when they were in fifth grade.
“Coach Orne is awesome,” Schreacke said. “We are comfortable being coached by him and we all trust him. He’s a great coach who really pushes us to be our best. We believe in what he is teaching us.”
Starters Eryn Cornwell, Lia Quintero and Sage Stratton also made important contributions for QND.
“Eryn got some huge rebounds for us,” Orne said. “Lia knocked down some big shots. And Sage was our defensive player of the year.”
Orne initially came to Notre Dame when he was hired to coach the freshman team in 1997.
“I was a young kid trying to get into coaching,” he said. “I eventually received the opportunity to take over a Lady Raider program that had great tradition. I respect that tradition and want it to continue even after I retire.”
Orne has had three stints as head coach of the Lady Raiders in girls’ basketball.
He led Notre Dame to three straight state championships from 2011-13 before stepping down in 2014 after the Raiders finished third at state.
“I was burned out,” he said. “It had been quite a run, but there were some things on and off the court that were hard. I needed a break.”
His long-time assistant coach, Kevin Meyer, took over as head coach for a year.
Orne returned to lead the girls’ program the following season when Meyer took over as QND boys’ coach.
Andy Waggoner coached the Lady Raiders during the 2016-17 season before Orne returned for good the next campaign.
Orne just completed his 20th season as head girls’ basketball coach at QND.
It was one of his most rewarding.
And most challenging.
The team learned early in the season that Eftink’s mother, Julie, was battling cancer.
Orne bought blue wristbands that the team wore in support of the Eftink family.
“The particular type and color of cancer Julie was dealing with was royal blue,” Orne said. “This was a way to show we were thinking about them.”
Orne’s mother, Mary Sue, passed away early in the postseason.
“It was a tough time, but I had incredible support,” he said. “My wife, Tracy, helped me get through everything. Then having the entire team at my mom’s funeral, that meant a great deal to me and my dad.”
Schreacke recalled the first time she saw Orne after his mother died.
“He came to our practice the day we found out,” she said. “He told us, ‘No words are needed.’ He knew we were there for him. We really wanted to win state for him.”
Meyer, one of Orne’s closest friends, was an assistant on Notre Dame’s state title teams from 2011-13.
“Eric is an outstanding coach – he has a knack for getting the most out of his players,” Meyer said. “He has had some talented kids, but he’s done a great job of preparing them to be their best. His practices are tough, and he pushes his players. His teams typically play their best when it counts the most.”
Meyer said Orne’s team “saw another side of him” this season.
“They saw the emotion when he lost his mom,” Meyer said. “They saw the human side of Coach Orne, and the players really rallied around him and supported him.
“Eric has always done a great job building chemistry with his teams. He loves his players, and they are like family.”
Orne is known for being intense on the sideline.
“Everyone knows he is a pretty serious guy,” Schreacke said. “When you get to know the other side of him, you can joke around and have a little more fun.”
That was evident after the team’s Super-Sectional win.
“We’ve seen teams doing locker room celebrations with their coaches,” Schreacke said. “We were giving Coach Orne a hard time and telling him he needed to do something. He did a little dance, and we all went crazy. It was awesome.”
Orne, also an associate athletic director at QND, was asked how long he planned to lead the girls’ basketball program.
“I am toward the end,” he said. “My wife and I would like to travel a little bit more. Obviously, losing a parent makes you think about what you want to do in your life.
“I’ve missed spring training with the Cardinals the last few years. I would like to go to an Alabama football game.”
Before that happens, Orne has another state title to pursue next season. Four starters are back from the state championship team.
“We will be the hunted – teams will be looking to knock us off. Winning the second one is always extremely tough,” he said. “We like what we have coming back, but a lot of things have to go right obviously to win state. We’re looking forward to the challenge.”
