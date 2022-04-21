QUINCY — If there is a ball in the game and Quincy Notre Dame is excelling, you can bet Lia Quintero is right in the middle of it.
The multi-talented, three-sport star is putting together a scrapbook filled with memorable and magical moments for the Lady Raiders.
The standout QND junior has certainly made her mark in the fall, winter and spring seasons at 10th and Jackson.
And she’s developed a penchant for delivering clutch plays for a strong Notre Dame soccer team that is 6-1-3 this season.
Quintero booted game-winning goals in a pair of wins over Quincy High this spring.
“Lia is a very talented athlete,” veteran Notre Dame coach Mark Longo said. “She brings leadership to our program. Her work ethic is tremendous. Plus, she is a natural scorer. Add it all up and you have a great athlete.”
For her accomplishments, Quintero is being recognized as Herald-Whig Prep Athlete of the Week.
Quintero was expected to see time on the varsity in soccer as a freshman, but the 2020 season was cancelled because of the COVID pandemic.
She came back strong to score 39 goals for a Lady Raider team that finished fourth at state last season.
Notre Dame is off to a superb start this spring while starting four freshmen. Quintero has scored eight goals and dished out five assists while opposing defenses focus much of their attention on her.
“The season is going pretty well,” she said. “It’s a different dynamic than last year – we are a young team with a lot of newcomers. But we’re progressing and really improving.”
Quintero also played a key role this winter for the state championship QND girls’ basketball team.
She was a starting guard for the Lady Raiders and delivered numerous big plays in the postseason on a team led by all-state classmates Abbey Schreacke and Blair Eftink.
“The whole experience was incredible – it was something I will never forget,” Quintero said. “When we came back to school, our classmates were so excited. They were saying, ‘You’re state champions.’ I think that’s when it really sunk in what we did.
“It was an unbelievable feeling to win a championship. It was an amazing journey.”
Third-ranked QND knocked off the teams ranked No. 1 and No. 2 at the state tournament.
“We were ranked No. 1 part of the season and we had really high expectations,” Quintero said. “It was an enjoyable season, but it was difficult. When the final seconds ran off the clock in the state championship game, I felt like someone had lifted a huge weight off our shoulders.”
Quintero averaged seven points per game while also playing a key role handling the ball and with her defense.
“Lia’s ability to make a big play either defensively or offensively gave us a big spark on our championship run,” QND girls’ basketball coach Eric Orne said. “By playing three different sports, she is able to use all of her athletic abilities to excel. She can be a force on the court and on the field of play.”
Quintero is one of four starters returning next season for the Lady Raiders.
“Teams always want to beat Notre Dame because of our tradition and what our teams have accomplished in the past,” she said. “With us winning state, teams will want to beat us even more. That just gives us an edge and gives us even more motivation to want to do it again.”
Tennis may be Quintero’s best sport. She’s a three-time state qualifier. Her mother, Theresa, is her high school coach.
“I love having my mom as a coach,” Lia said. “We both have a passion for tennis.”
The mother-daughter partnership has been effective during tennis seasons in the fall.
“The credit and mindset for what she has accomplished is all hers,” Theresa said. “Lia was able to learn the skills of tennis from an early age. But it’s been her continued efforts to hone those skills, adapt them to her own growth and strength, along with learning the real ‘strategies’ of the game, that has set her apart.
“I think her tennis has been a solid building block for the other sports she plays.”
Coach Quintero marvels at the commitment Lia has made to being a successful multi-sport athlete.
“Lia just enjoys whatever sport she is playing with the teammates she is playing with,” Theresa said. “She doesn’t look too far ahead, and she doesn’t look too far back.”
Lia Quintero said she took just a 23-hour break between basketball and soccer seasons. She wants to maximize the time she has at the high school level.
“It’s been an awesome experience, and Notre Dame is a powerhouse school,” she said. “I’m fortunate to be a part of this school. I have some great teammates. We are really close-knit in all of the sports that I play – we are all a family.”
Quintero doesn’t hesitate when asked what her favorite sport is.
“Definitely soccer,” she said with a laugh. “It used to be tennis, but I’m just really passionate about soccer. I love the game. I still love playing tennis, and I definitely love playing basketball. I love to compete and I’m always doing something. But soccer has taken over as my favorite.”
Quintero also is an excellent student with a grade-point average of 4.07 with honors classes factored in. She plans to study biology and play soccer in college.
For now, she’s focused on finishing her junior season strong in soccer.
“We have a good opportunity to make it to state,” Quintero said. “It will be tough, and we know we will have to beat some good teams, but there is nothing we can’t do if we put our minds to it.”
