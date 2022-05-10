QUINCY -- The voice called out from the Springfield Lutheran bench late in the first half.
“Somebody’s gotta get on 1”
It was too late. The damage had already been done.
The player wearing 1, Quincy Notre Dame junior Lia Quintero, connected on three first-half goals to spark the top-seeded Lady Raiders on Monday afternoon.
Quintero collected a fourth goal early in the second half as second-ranked QND rolled to an 8-0 victory in a Class 1A regional semifinal.
“It was super important for us to get off to a fast start,” Quintero said. “We need to get used to the elements. Building the big lead gave our starters a break and gave our subs a chance to play.”
Notre Dame advances to face No. 4 Beardstown or No. 5 Riverton at 5 p.m. Friday at home.
QND bolted to a 5-0 halftime lead on a steamy day at Advance Physical Therapy Field as temperatures soared into the 90s.
“We got off to a pretty good start. It was 3-0 right away and then we got a little lackadaisical in our approach to scoring or shooting,” Notre Dame coach Mark Longo said. “In the second half, I wanted us to come back stronger. We did what we needed to do. We moved on.”
Quintero scored her first two goals on assists from Avery Keck and Annie Eaton.
Her third goal came on an assist from Sage Stratton.
“Something has really been clicking the last few weeks where I feel more comfortable on the field,” Quintero said. “I have that edge again that I had last year. I am glad it came back.
“Plus, my teammates have really stepped up. We are working really well together, and our attacking has been tremendous.”
Eaton also scored in the first half along with Makayla Patton.
Quintero scored her fourth goal early in the second half.
“Lia is really playing well right now – everything is clicking for her,” Longo said. “Her teammates made some great passes and she converted. She’s on a roll.”
Stratton followed by leaping to score on an acrobatic header off a corner kick by Eva Dickerman.
Goalkeeper Aly Young pitched a shutout for Notre Dame.
Quintero and Stratton, starters on QND’s state championship basketball team, are ready to make another deep postseason run in soccer.
Quintero was a member of the Lady Raider soccer team that placed fourth at state last year.
Notre Dame looked sharp despite playing in stifling heat.
“For being the first time in the heat, I think we did well,” Quintero said. “The heat definitely affected us. I’m glad we got water breaks and we were hydrating. We will have to adapt to that again in our next game.”
Longo said the steamy conditions changed his approach.
“You could see it had an impact on our team – the girls were getting tired because of the heat,” Longo said. “I subbed in a lot quicker than I normally do. They put a water break in, which was wonderful. It was a tough day with the weather, but we made it through.”
