NORMAL, Ill. -- All season long there have been whispers echoing across Illinois about the greatness of QND girls basketball.
Other teams fearfully anticipated confronting the almighty Abbey Schreacke, Blair Eftink’s killer 3-point shooting, Sage Stratton and Ari Buehler’s supreme defense, and Jenna Durst’s agility inside the paint.
The consensus was clear -- The Raiders were coming forcefully to reclaim the state championship for a second year in a row.
However the dream for a repeat championship was disturbed on Thursday in the Class 2A State Semifinals against Breese Mater Dei when the Raiders fell short 61-54.
“I certainly applaud my players and our team for our effort today,” said QND head coach Eric Orne. “I thought we had some really good looks, (but) today they just didn’t fall.”
Eftink entered the Redbird arena with an intensified version of her usual excellence taking the initiative of the offense in the first quarter.
Overall, the Raiders struggled to outperform the Knights domination in the paint with their 6’5” post player, Alyssa Koerkenmeier.
“I thought they’d play a little bit more zone than what they did,” said Eftink. “They played man and they did a great job with it. They played good defense.”
Koerkenmeier had 12 rebounds total with eight being on the offensive end, resulting in 13 points scored by Breese in second chance points.
Breese also scored 42 points in the paint in comparison to QND’s 12, reflecting the difficulty the Raider’s experienced to bypass Koerkenmeier.
“It’s pretty hard playing a team when the whole lineup is six-foot,” said Abbey Schreacke. “It’s really tough for all of us. It’s hard to even just get a pass around them. So we just had to work together and try to keep doing what we were doing when they had the advantage.”
In the fourth quarter, the Raiders lightened the 13-point deficit to just four, determined to keep their state championship title dreams in their grasp.
“It’s what we do,” said Orne. “That's the culture. That’s the heart and soul of this team. We were gonna fight to the nail to the end. We’re hurtin’ because we played our butts off.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.