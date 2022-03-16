QUINCY — It is spring break at Quincy Notre Dame and standout junior Abbey Schreacke is working on her craft.
But the all-state girls’ basketball player isn’t quite where you might expect her to be.
Instead of firing up 3-point shots in the gym, Schreacke is standing in the middle of a softball diamond on a sun-splashed 60-degree afternoon.
She adeptly gloves ground balls before firing them across the field to first base.
Schreacke is a three-sport star who also earned all-state honors in volleyball and excels in softball. She has even played golf for the Lady Raiders.
“Everyone always tells me it’s good to be a multi-sport athlete,” she said. “I have always liked playing a lot of different sports. It helps me stay in shape and I really enjoy it.”
But her future clearly is with basketball. That was never more evident when she led Quincy Notre Dame to the Class 2A state girls’ basketball title earlier this month.
The 6-foot Schreacke was the leading vote-getter on the Associated Press all-state team. She earned all-state honors for the second straight year.
And now she is being recognized as The Herald-Whig Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year.
“Abbey is the All-American kid,” QND coach Eric Orne said. “She is a four-sport athlete who has won a regional title in every sport. She’s taken in the full student-athlete experience at Notre Dame. She’s just a genuine, honest and selfless person. She’s a 4.0 student and just a joy to be around.
“She’s also a great teammate. She is a person who makes sure every player is included in everything we do. She’s the best player on the team, but she’s also the kid who will carry the water to the bus.”
Schreacke also possesses a high basketball IQ.
“Abbey is like a coach on the floor,” Orne said. “She knows what I’m thinking a lot of the time.”
Schreacke played her best basketball when it counted most during third-ranked Notre Dame’s magical postseason run.
She delivered superb performances in the state semifinal win over No. 2 Pana and in the title game win over top-ranked Winnebago.
Schreacke, who already has a half dozen scholarship offers from NCAA Division I schools, also excelled defensively while guarding some of the top players at state.
She overcame rolling her right ankle early in the title game. She also took a shot in the face against Winnebago, where her contact lens was dislodged from her left eye.
Schreacke had tears streaming down her face, but she still managed to swish both free-throw attempts after the hard foul.
She had 35 points, 11 rebounds and four steals in the state championship game.
“Tensions were rising, and it was getting really physical against Winnebago,” Schreacke said. “They were kind of beating us up and Coach Orne called a timeout. We didn’t get angry. It just fired us up to fight back and play more physical.”
Schreacke is quick to pass credit on to her teammates – most notably fellow starters Blair Eftink, Eryn Cornwell, Lia Quintero and Sage Stratton – and rightfully so.
“My teammates have all been awesome,” Schreacke said. “They deserve so much credit. They put in so much work. They all stepped up. We needed them to play their best, and they all came through.”
That cohesiveness paid off in numerous close games, including a two-point win over Normal University High in the Super-Sectional.
“We were able to stay calm and composed in those games,” Schreacke said. “We just trust each other a lot. We don’t get worried who has the ball – we trust everybody. We stuck together and it paid off.”
Eftink earned third-team all-state honors. She is an excellent shooter who also is effective driving to the basket on the fast break.
When the final seconds ticked off the clock in the state championship game, Schreacke and Eftink were fittingly standing side-by-side.
“We looked at each other and we embraced,” Schreacke said. “It was really special to share that moment with Blair. We’ve been best friends since fifth grade.
“I’m so proud of Blair. She works hard and really pushes herself. I know she will do great if she decides to play basketball in college.”
Schreacke started landing on the radar of NCAA Division I schools after her freshman season at QND.
She was part of a Lady Raiders team that advanced to Super-Sectionals in 2020 before falling.
“I was really mad we didn’t make it to state,” she said. “I wanted to push myself to be better.”
Schreacke and her teammates missed out on the postseason last year because of COVID.
“It was tough for everybody,” she said. “There was so much uncertainty, but we pushed through it.”
She started playing basketball in kindergarten, competing with and against boys while growing up.
“That helped me a lot,” she said. “It definitely made me tougher.”
Schreacke has steadily progressed through the ranks and is now one of the best players in the state.
She hopes to make her college decision sometime next fall.
For now, Schreacke is taking full advantage of her time at the prep level.
“You have an opportunity to participate in so many activities at Notre Dame,” she said. “I’m looking forward to softball season.
“I love it here. We really are a family.”
She also is enjoying the success of the state championship basketball season while preparing for a spring of playing softball.
“It’s awesome to win that state title and it’s neat to see how excited everyone around our school has been,” she said. “It’s been amazing. It would be a lot of fun to do it again.”
