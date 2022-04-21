QUINCY — There probably isn’t a busier 17-year-old on the planet than Abbey Schreacke.
The Quincy Notre Dame junior spent Thursday afternoon practicing with the Lady Raider softball team.
She heads to Milwaukee on Friday for an AAU basketball tournament, where numerous top NCAA Division I coaches will be watching.
And she somehow maintains a 4.0 grade-point average while possessing an upbeat, magnetic personality.
“It’s been a whirlwind and it’s been crazy, but you just have to keep it all in perspective,” she said. “You have to embrace it and have fun with it. This is what I’ve worked for, and it’s great to have an opportunity like this.”
The honors continue to roll in for Schreacke, who led QND to the Class 2A state basketball championship last month.
She was the leading vote-getter on the Associated Press all-state team in Class 2A after averaging more than 26 points, eight rebounds and three assists per game.
This week, Schreacke was named the Illinois All-State Player of the Year by the Champaign News-Gazette.
“It’s the first ever – it’s as prestigious an award as we’ve ever been given with our strong tradition here at Quincy Notre Dame,” QND coach Eric Orne said. “We’re extremely proud of Abbey. It’s nice to see some of her accolades being recognized by big media outlets. This is exciting news for Abbey and her family. People are finding out that Abbey Schreacke is the real deal and has great potential.
“Abbey is getting some good looks from some higher Division I schools. This AAU season, I think she will open some more eyes and have some more opportunities.”
Schreacke’s eyes lit up when she saw the list of previous players of the year that includes Olympic gold medalist and WNBA champion Candace Parker.
“When they showed me that list it was amazing to see all of the other big-time players,” she said. “It’s really an honor to be recognized and be able to join a list of players of that caliber.
“I was on a great team at QND with some excellent teammates this year. It’s really neat to see Notre Dame gain some recognition. It’s pretty awesome.”
The versatile 6-foot Schreacke, who can excel from the perimeter and in the paint, has been on the radar of NCAA Division I coaches for a while, but the attention has ramped up considerably after her superb play in the postseason.
With coaching changes at a number of schools, Schreacke said she now has received official scholarship offers from Illinois State, DePaul and Drake.
But a number of other Division I schools, like Illinois and Missouri, also are showing a strong interest in the Lady Raider standout.
Managing her time has been at a premium for Schreacke during this process. But she’s handled it well.
“I’ve always been an organized person,” she said. “It’s the only time of your life you will be able to have this opportunity. I’m trying to make the most of it.
“I hope to make my college decision before my senior season in basketball. It’s not going to be an easy decision. It’s going to take some time. I would really hope to decide after this summer.”
Even with all of the buzz with basketball, Schreacke has excelled at shortstop for the QND softball squad that is now 11-3.
“Abbey led us in hitting last year and she’s still a big cog in our lineup,” Orne said. “She has a chance to still do something special in softball that she’s done in other sports.”
Schreacke, who also excels in volleyball, took a week off after basketball season. But she’s constantly been on the go again ever since.
“It’s nice to be out here playing with my teammates in softball,” she said. “I still enjoy playing a lot of different sports and we are having a good season.”
Schreacke will miss the team’s weekend games to play basketball, but that is more than all right with her softball coach. Orne coaches her in both sports.
“This is a great opportunity for Abbey, and we fully support what she’s doing,” Orne said. “She has a great opportunity to play in this big basketball tournament. You have to expect that with the type of player she is and someone of Abbey’s caliber.”
Schreacke credited Orne, QND assistant softball coach Lori Vogel and a number of other coaches for their advice and guidance during this process.
“They’ve all been great and have been super supportive,” she said. “Coach Orne, I don’t know how he does it. He’s busier than I am, but he’s really been there to help out with anything that I need. I have very good coaches and they’ve really helped me.”
Orne said Schreacke has handled everything well.
“Abbey’s very mature and responsible for her age,” he said. “She has great balance in her life and that really helps her. She just stays on an even keel and manages everything really well.”
Schreacke is scheduled to play this weekend for the Southern Illinois Hawks in a tournament for elite girls’ basketball teams in the 17-and-under age group.
The Hawks are scheduled to play one game Friday night, two games Saturday and one game Sunday.
“It’s pretty exciting,” she said. “This is our biggest tournament so far. It is really getting into the swing of the AAU season and we’re looking forward to it.
“Any free time I have, I contact Coach Orne so I can come into the gym and shoot. I wanted to make sure I was ready for this tournament.”
As busy as Schreacke is, she was the first player to arrive at practice Thursday afternoon before the softball team removed the tarp from the field.
And she volunteered to help at the concession stand during Thursday afternoon’s junior varsity game.
“Abbey is the All-American girl,” Orne said. “She is so selfless. It’s all about the team for her. She’s a pretty special young lady.”
