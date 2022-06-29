QUINCY -- There isn’t much down time when you are a multi-sport standout like Abbey Schreacke.
But the Quincy Notre Dame girls' basketball star did find time for a little break this week.
“I’ve done some fishing and swimming,” she said with a laugh. “We fished at a pond around here, and I caught two bass and three crappie.”
It was a much-needed break for Schreacke, who will be a senior this fall at QND.
It has been a good week for Schreacke, who on Monday received a scholarship offer from the University of Missouri. The Tigers were 18-13 this past season.
“It’s really exciting to have that opportunity,” she said. “I met the Missouri coaching staff, and I really liked them. They are really committed to having a good program. I also had a chance to meet some of the players and they were great.
“I know a lot of people around here want me to go to Missouri because it’s close.”
Schreacke also holds NCAA Division I women's basketball offers from Illinois State, DePaul, Drake and South Dakota.
She led the Lady Raiders to the Class 2A girls’ state basketball championship in early March before going right into softball season as QND’s starting shortstop. Schreacke also excels in volleyball.
She also found time to play in a number of basketball tournaments this spring and just took part in summer basketball camps at Drury and Mizzou with her Notre Dame teammates.
The Lady Raiders went 5-0 in games they competed in at the University of Missouri camp.
“It was really fun to have our team back together,” Schreacke said. “It was a great team bonding experience.”
Notre Dame returns four of five starters from the team that won the school’s sixth state basketball title.
Guards Blair Eftink, Lia Quintero and Sage Stratton also return for QND. Quintero suffered a serious knee injury at the state soccer tournament and recently underwent surgery.
“We were trying some different lineups and combinations at the camps,” Schreacke said. “With Lia out, we have a couple of roles that need to be filled and we were seeing who fits in well.”
Schreacke earned first team all-state honors after averaging 26.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game as a junior. She also developed into a high-level player on the defensive end of the floor.
She excels in the classroom with a 4.0 grade-point average.
Schreacke knows repeating as state champions will be no easy feat.
“Coach (Eric) Orne has already warned us about next season,” Schreacke said. “We will have a target on our backs and teams will be looking to knock off the state champions. That just pushes us to work even harder.”
The versatile 6-foot Schreacke, who excels playing on the perimeter and in the paint, is scheduled to play in a pair of upcoming AAU tournaments.
Her Southern Illinois Hawks team is scheduled to play in Louisville next week and in Chicago right after that.
A number of major college coaches will be in attendance at those events.
“It will be a fun experience with really good competition,” Schreacke said. “The college coaches will be there, but I just have to stay focused on the games.”
Don't be surprised if the number of scholarship offers increase for the talented Schreacke as the summer progresses.
“I’m hoping to make my decision before my senior season starts,” she said. “I also want to take my time, and I want to be sure when I commit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.