BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. – Quincy Notre Dame senior Evie Schuetz capped a successful season by competing in the Illinois state tennis tournament.
Schuetz went 1-2 in the Class 1A state singles competition on Thursday.
She opened with a setback to Megan Trifilio of Oak Park (Fenwick) in a first-round match.
Trifilio prevailed 6-0, 6-1 before going on to win her next two matches Thursday.
Schuetz rebounded to defeat Marion’s Rylan Gulley 6-0, 6-1 in first round consolation play.
She then fell to Samantha Shankland of Chatham (Glenwood) 6-0, 6-0 in the second consolation round.
Schuetz qualified for state after placing fourth in the Class 1A sectional tournament.
