QUINCY – The expression on her face never changes.
Evie Schuetz could be up two games.
Or down two games in a tennis match.
Her demeanor remains the same.
“Evie is one of those under-the-radar players where she is calm, cool and collected,” Quincy Notre Dame coach Theresa Quintero said. “She just stays on an even keel. She’s mentally strong.”
That composed approach has enabled Schuetz to accomplish one of her main objectives this season.
The senior landed a berth in the state tennis tournament.
“That’s what I’ve been shooting for since the beginning of the season,” she said. “It’s exciting to accomplish that.”
Schuetz placed fourth at the Class 1A sectional to qualify for state for the first time.
“I was really determined,” she said. “I knew I had the ability to do it, and I just went out and did it. It is awesome to achieve that goal.”
She is scheduled to begin state competition on Thursday.
Schuetz is not an overpowering player, but instead relies on a consistent style where she moves well near the baseline and battles on every point.
“I play a lot of long rallies and try to wear my opponents down,” she said. “I’ve gotten better at being more offensive. But my strength is making my opponents tired. I play a lot of three-set matches.”
Schuetz gave the Lady Raiders their fourth straight state qualifier in tennis.
Three-time QND state qualifier Lia Quintero, the coach’s daughter, was sidelined this fall after suffering a knee injury during soccer season.
“The varsity girls all had to step up with Lia out,” Coach Quintero said. “Evie has had a good season and has played really well. I'm proud of what she's accomplished.”
Schuetz said she hopes to continue playing tennis at the college level, possibly at the NCAA Division II or III level.
She started playing competitively in sixth grade.
Schuetz was back on the court practicing in sunny, but crisp, chilly and breezy 45-degree conditions Monday afternoon.
But she didn’t seem to mind.
“It’s great to have this opportunity,” she said. “I’m just going to try and have fun at state. And try to play my best.”
Schuetz previously traveled to watch Lia Quintero compete at the state tournament.
“There are some really crazy good girls at state,” she said. “But it’s not going to be impossible to compete against them. I can do it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.