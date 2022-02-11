Quincy Notre Dame senior Curtis Steinkamp advanced to the semifinals of a Class 1A wrestling sectional on Friday night.
Steinkamp (39-4) won two matches on the opening day of the tournament at Stanford Olympia. The semis and finals are set for Saturday.
Steinkamp downed Clinton’s Cayden Poole 5-4 before topping Tyler Roth of El Paso-Gridley 10-3.
He will face Ian O’Connor of Illini Bluffs in the semifinals.
Notre Dame’s Oliver Moore (106) and Ryan Darnell (220) suffered losses on Friday, but are still alive in the wrestlebacks.
Lance Belshaw of Illini West advanced to the Class 1A semifinals at 145 pounds.
Camp Point Central had three wrestlers – Jack Thompson (113), Conner Griffin (152) and Kyus Mitchell (170) – fall in the quarterfinals.
All three are still alive in the wrestlebacks.
In the Class 3A sectional at Granite City, Quincy High had four wrestlers competing.
Evan Wakefield (113), Kayden Garrett (170), Bryor Newbold (182) and Gage Bringer (195) each suffered losses, but are still alive in the wrestlebacks.
