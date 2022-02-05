Quincy Notre Dame senior standout Curtis Steinkamp kept his quest for a state tournament berth alive Saturday.
Steinkamp bounced back from a semifinal loss to place third at 126 pounds at the Class 1A Tremont wrestling regional.
Steinkamp (37-4) downed Josiah Grant of Tremont 7-2 in the third-place bout.
The top three finishers in each weight class advanced to next weekend’s sectional at Stanford.
Notre Dame’s Oliver Moore (106) and Ryan Darnell (220) also placed third.
Jack Thompson of Camp Point Central won the regional at 113. He downed Macomb’s Cohen Green 4-2 in overtime.
Central’s Conner Griffin (152), Hunter Bolton (160) and Kyus Mitchell (170) each placed third.
Illini West’s Lance Belshaw (145) and Shawn Watkins (160) each took second.
