QUINCY – Quincy Notre Dame senior wrestler Curtis Steinkamp is battle-tested.
Steinkamp navigated his way through challenging regional and sectional tournament brackets that were filled with state-ranked wrestlers.
He placed third at a Class 1A regional and followed by finishing third at sectionals this past weekend to earn a berth in the Illinois state tournament.
Now he takes aim at landing a spot on the medal podium at 126 pounds in his final prep event.
Class 1A state competition is scheduled to start at noon Thursday at State Farm Arena in Champaign.
“It’s exciting to be going to state,” Steinkamp said. “We were in a very tough sectional and there were some really good wrestlers in my weight class. I feel like a big weight was lifted off me when I won the match to qualify for state.”
Steinkamp has now won 128 career matches to climb to No. 2 all-time at QND.
“Curtis is wrestling well,” said Notre Dame coach Adam Steinkamp, Curtis’ father. “He’s worked hard. He’s had a great season and a great career.”
Steinkamp (41-5) is scheduled to face freshman Carson Bissey of Richland (23-2) in the first round at state.
“He’s a very strong opponent,” Coach Steinkamp said of Bissey. “He’s good on his feet and he’s good on top. He wrestles a style that is similar to Curtis.”
Curtis Steinkamp said he expects another hard-fought match.
“The first match is really important,” he said. “I’m facing a good opponent who only has two losses. I know I need to keep it close and then push through in the third period.”
Coach Steinkamp said his son will be ready to compete.
“I wouldn’t count Curtis out of any match,” the coach said. “The margin for error is much smaller at state, and he knows he can’t make mistakes.”
Curtis is embracing the challenge of wrestling at state.
“It’s a great opportunity,” he said. “I’ve worked really hard for this. I'm going to give it my all and I’m going to give it my best shot.”
Also in Class 1A, Illini West senior Lance Belshaw (145 pounds) and Pittsfield senior Mason Davis (170) have landed state tournament berths.
Belshaw (32-7) is scheduled to face Dakota senior Tyler Simmer (31-9) in the first round.
Davis (30-7) is matched against Yorkville Christian junior Jackson Gillen (42-5) in the opening round.
